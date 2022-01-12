Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

'Who do you want killed?': $161 offer to have former New Zealand Sevens star shot

8 minutes to read
During a late-night tour of Montevideo, a Uruguay rugby player offered the services of a hitman to kill a leading Counties rugby player. Photo / AP

During a late-night tour of Montevideo, a Uruguay rugby player offered the services of a hitman to kill a leading Counties rugby player. Photo / AP

Neil Reid
By
Neil Reid

Senior reporter, NZ Herald

Former All Black physiotherapist Malcolm Hood shares some remarkable stories from his long career with Neil Reid

Form slumps hit all elite New Zealand rugby players – but you would never expect that to result

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.