Who are the newbies? Meet the five new faces Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made ministers

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has brought five new ministers into her executive, including a rookie MP elected to Parliament less than three week ago.

Their portfolios span across a number of areas including Transport, Conservation, Energy Management, Seniors and Youth.

"I am excited to be bringing in some new talent, with first-hand experience in the areas that they will be working in, and reflecting the New Zealand that elected us on the 17th of October," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this afternoon.

She said the new team brings experience from the ground, and from within politics.

"But they also represent renewal."

Ayesha Verrall

Verrall was thrust into the public spotlight at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.



She became somewhat of a household name providing commentary on the virus, as well as writing a report for the Government on its contract tracing ability.

Following that report, she was confirmed as a MP and placed at number 17 on the list.

Unlike the other names on this list, she goes straight into Cabinet – a rare occurrence in New Zealand politics. The last MP to do this was National's Steven Joyce.

Verrall is an infectious diseases doctor and, as well as the Seniors and Food Safety portfolios, she has also been give the role of Associate Minister of Health.

"It is not without precedent to bring new members straight into Cabinet, and in the middle of a global pandemic," Ardern said.

"I believe we would be foolish not to use the considerable expertise Dr Verrall brings in infectious diseases into our response."

Kiri Allan

Allan was seen by many as a rising star during the last term of Parliament and was given the role of deputy whip early into her tenure.

She further earned her strips by flipping the East Coast this electorate, winning it back for Labour this election.

Ardern has made her Minister of Conservation for Emergency Management. She also holds associate roles for Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage and Environment.

Speaking to reporters, Allan said it had been a "whirlwind" few weeks and joked that she didn't know why she had been elevated into Cabinet ahead of others.

Ardern said: "Kiri brings with her huge energy, talent, and a background in law."

Jan Tinetti

Perhaps the lowest-profile newcomer to the Cabinet table, Tinetti has become the Minister of Women and Internal Affairs.

She is also the Associate Minister of Education – an area she has experience in as a former school principal, according to Ardern.

During the last term, she was the deputy chairperson of the Education and Workforce Select Committee.

She entered Parliament in 2017, after losing the Tauranga to former National leader Simon Bridges.

She was 15th on the list in 2017, but dropped to 32 this year.

Late last year, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. After about six weeks off, she was back at work.

Priyanca Radhakrishnan

Radhakrishnan has become New Zealand's first ever Kiwi Indian Minister, according to the Indian Weekender.

Born in India, she went to school in Singapore before moving to New Zealand to further her education.

Like Allan and Tinetti, Radhakrishnan is from the 2017 intake of New MPs.

But unlike the other two, she is a minister outside of Cabinet.

In 2019, she was appointed the Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Minister for Ethnic Communities.

Her work in that area has helped her build the base for her new role of Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities.

In addition to this, she has become the Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector and Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment.

Michael Wood

Many years ago, Wood was Young Labour Party President – his deputy? Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The tables have since turned quite dramatically after Ardern has brought him into her Cabinet.

Wood, the former chief whip of the Labour Party, becomes a Minister and enters Cabinet as Minister of Transport and Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety.

These are areas he has a background in, Ardern said.

He was elected in the 2016 Mt Roskill by-election and has won the seat twice since then.