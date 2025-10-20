Woolworths stores were selling the blocks for $7.69 on Monday.

Prices of other Whittaker’s products have also increased.

Last week, New World was selling 100g blocks for $5.99. Today, they cost $6.99.

The 45g bars, including “Peanut Slabs”, last week cost $2.09. Now they are $2.69.

Hike driven by a jump in ingredient and operating costs

The company announced prices would be increased across its range of products last Friday.

“At Whittaker’s, we’re proud to craft all of our chocolate right here in New Zealand, using the finest ingredients,” the company said on its social media.

“For us, increasing our prices is always a last resort, however, over the past year, the cost of ingredients and operating costs have continued to rise.

“We’ll never compromise on the size or quality of our products so this price increase will enable us to continue bringing you our delicious chocolate made with the very best, ethically sourced ingredients.”

The announcement comes after Statistics NZ yesterday revealed food prices had increased 4.1% in the 12 months to September.

The average price of milk was 15.1% higher than a year ago. Stats NZ said the 3.9% increase in prices in the grocery food category had driven the overall food price.

Butter prices were 28.9% higher than a year ago and cheese prices rose 31.4%.

The social media response to Whittaker’s announcement appeared to be understanding of the cost pressures and appreciative of the company’s commitment to quality and block size.

“I’ll give credit where credit’s due. You are always up front when increasing prices and very clear in not compromising on quality, unlike competitors who slowly reduce their sizing and quality and hope the customer won’t notice. Will always buy Whittaker’s,” one social media user said.

“Consistent quality and transparency means I will always buy your chocolate,” another said.

“Love your chocolate, love that it never shrinks, and the recipe never changes. Happy to support local. We’re loyal to Whittaker’s,” another social media user said.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

