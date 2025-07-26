The yacht was set on fire in the Whitsundays. Photo / Facebook

A Kiwi has pleaded guilty to arson after she deliberately doused her former partner’s boat in petrol and set it alight, causing an eye-watering $400k damage bill.

The 40ft yacht was destroyed after it burst into flames in September 2022 while moored in Pioneer Bay, Airlie Beach in Queensland’s href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/topic/whitsundays/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/topic/whitsundays/"> Whitsundays, according to the Australian Daily Mail.

The pair sailed from New Zealand to the Whitsundays before the arson attack.

The Herald previously reported that the blaze caused a gas bottle to explode on the vessel, with locals hearing the loud bang ring out across the quiet resort town.

The fire could be seen from suburbs away, with emergency services spending several hours working to put it out.