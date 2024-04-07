One person has died following a shed fire at a residential property in Whitianga.
Emergency services were alerted to the fire in Cholmondeley Cres about 5.20pm on Sunday and a person was found dead inside the building, police said this morning.
A scene guard has been in place overnight, and police will be working with fire investigators to determine the cause of the fire.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said when crews arrived the shed, which measured about 15m by 9m, was “well ablaze”.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.