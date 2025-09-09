Daniel Stuart-Forbes didn’t catch a single ounce on the opening day of whitebait season – yet he’ll never forget it.
The 63-year-old had camped at the river the night before, ready for an early start at a spot he knows well. It’s a popular location for whitebaiters.
Opening daywas no different, with equally eager fishermen spaced respectfully around Stuart-Forbes.
“They call it Sock-net Alley,” says Stuart-Forbes.
It was a cold, frosty morning – the sort that precedes a big blue-sky day in Canterbury. Stuart-Forbes was prepared but his mate on the next stand down had forgotten something and decided he’d return home to retrieve it.
In water up to his armpits, Stuart-Forbes reached the pole out for Inwood to grab. The water was freezing, and Inwood was struggling. His hand reached for the pole.
“I grabbed it on, I think, bloody near on my last bloody swing at it. I think if I’d missed it, that would have been history. It was so close, mate, so close,” recalls Inwood.
When Stuart-Forbes realised it was he who needed to be the rescuer – he jumped in without hesitation, still in his “good gears” and “disco boots”.
“I like to see people breathing. If I hadn’t have jumped in when I jumped in, mate, there might have been a high chance that I might have had to give him a kiss [resuscitation] and that wasn’t happening,” jokes Stuart-Forbes.
“I would have made the other fella with his phone. He could have done that!”
After getting to shore, Inwood took some time before he could get his breath back.
“I just crouched on the bank trying to get my breath back. It was bloody horrifying,” says Inwood.
Stuart-Forbes made a hot cup of tea and gave it to Inwood to help warm him up. He was still shaking.
Inwood managed to get himself home and Stuart-Forbes had managed to get his new acquaintance’s phone number.
“I rang him to see if he was all right. About 1pm he was still shaking, and he couldn’t warm up and I said, ‘Man, I think you got the shock, you better go see a doctor properly’. So he went to the doctor and got back about 11pm,” says Stuart-Forbes.
The two have spent plenty of time together since. Inwood, 76, has visited Stuart-Forbes at the river most days that he’s there.
“He gave me a nice envelope with some cash and then I told him he didn’t have to do that because I was just happy that he was alive.
“I said, ‘I don’t do s*** like that for money, man. Money doesn’t drive me’. But he still gave me some and I’m very much appreciative of it. He’s a good bugger,” says Stuart-Forbes.
He describes his opening day catch as more of a “catch and release”, but his friend who had left just before the ordeal began, gave him half of his catch.
Inwood is happy to share the story of his brush with death – referring to Stuart-Forbes as “my bloody hero!”.
Stuart-Forbes believes the speed of his movement on the bank was down to alterations he’s made on his prosthetic leg. He’s installed an “ankle” in it.
“Since I’ve modified it, I’ve got spring in my heel and spring in my toes. So, each time I take a step, it’s spring in, spring out. And it can fit gumboots because without the ankle moving, it’s bloody near impossible to get around the corner [of the gumboot].”
He says that prosthetics with a similar function can cost anywhere from $7000 to $70,000.