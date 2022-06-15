A Christchurch zoo is heartbroken by the death of its much-loved white rhino. Photo / Supplied

A Christchurch zoo is heartbroken by the death of its much-loved white rhino.

Orana Wildlife Park announced yesterday it made the difficult decision to euthanise Stumpy due to age-related illness.

The rhino was transferred from Australia's Taronga Western Plains Zoo in 1988 at five years old, and has had an iconic presence in the park ever since.

Stumpy is remembered as a real character is affectionately known as the park's "marshmallow", being soft and sweet in nature.

"He loved to play with sticks and carried them around on his horn. He always enjoyed a good scratch and belly rub from his dedicated keepers," a spokesperson said.

The park says he will be sorely missed and it's been a privilege to work with such a beautiful animal.

The public has been asked to share any memories or photos they have of Stumpy on the park's Facebook page.