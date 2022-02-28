February 25 2022 New Zealand has joined international partners in condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine, including the "pointless" loss of life.

Police were reportedly called to the Russian Embassy in Wellington, on Monday after an envelope containing white powder was received, along with a threatening note.

A police spokesperson said they attended an incident at premises in Messines Road at 2pm.

"Karori in which an envelope containing white powder had been received, along with a threatening note.

"Police assessed the material using appropriate precautions and found it to be non-hazardous," the spokesperson said.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine diplomats begin today at the Belarus side of the border but Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already said he does not expect the talks to lead to anything. "Let them try," he said.

Belarus has also since officially joined the war, with its troops going into Ukraine to fight for Russia's side.

The president of Belarus promised Zelenskyy in a telephone call that he would ensure that there was safety for the delegations to travel close to the border for the peace talks today.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv Independent is reporting that the situation in Kyiv is under Ukrainian control.

"All Russian efforts to occupy it have failed," a statement from Ukraine's Armed Forces says.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge, Sky Tower and Auckland War Memorial Museum have been lit up tonight in blue and white in solidarity for the people of Ukraine tonight, Monday 28 February.

The Ukrainian national colours will be on these landmarks until Wednesday 2 March.

Around 20 people gathered for a protest outside the Russian embassy in Wellington on Friday. Photo / Michael Neilson

Jacinda Ardern has this afternoon said Cabinet is discussing and receiving advice on the possibility of applying extra sanctions to Russia.

This included around certain actors New Zealand could put pressure on around investments, and something specifically targeted at Russia.

Changing the sanctions legislation might not be timely enough, Ardern said.

This would be about incoming investment, but further advice was being sought for current assets, Ardern said.

New Zealand does not have military hardware to offer Ukraine, which is why New Zealand is focused on stopping any support to Russia and providing a humanitarian response.