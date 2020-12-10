White Christmas: Summer snow falls in parts of South Island

Okaka Lodge on Southland's Hump Ridge Track this morning. Photo / Supplied

Snow is falling in parts of the South this morning, in stark contrast to some high summer temperatures in recent days.

Snow has been reported around State Highway 6 between Lumsden and Kingston in Southland.

❄Snow in the South❄



Some parts of Fiordland and Southland got sprinklings of snow overnight and this morning. Those at higher altitudes may still get a further dusting today into the early hours of tomorrow https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^MM pic.twitter.com/eLzEciip4w — MetService (@MetService) December 10, 2020

A Garston resident told RNZ there was "a lot of snow", and said it was settling in the area.

She said snow at this time of year was not unusual, but today's fall was unusually heavy.

Snow that fell in Kingston did not settle.

One resident said the snow started falling about 6.30am before it started to ease about 9am, while another said the snow caused the temperature to plummet and it was accompanied by strong winds.

In Queenstown the temperature this morning was about 5C - snow fell to low levels on the Remarkables, but did not settle on the ground.

MetService had predicted snow to about 500 metres, as a series of fronts moved through.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said snow had fallen as low as 200m in Fiordland, which was "pretty low" for this time of year.

A Fiordland resident had contacted staff to let them know there was 10-15cm of snow at 900m.

"A light dusting" could be expected tonight in areas 600m and above.

It was 27C filming here yesterday. Now its 3.

South Island you crazy. pic.twitter.com/MNb9yppimQ — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) December 10, 2020

While MetService had not picked up temperatures for the area on its sensors, it was entirely possible numbers had gone into the negatives, Hines said.

Te Anau had 26mm of rainfall overnight and a minimum of 3C at about 6am today.

There had been no further rainfall since about 9am and the day was expected to brighten up; however, more wet weather was on the way tonight.

Tuatapere had a "pretty decent dose" of rain overnight, with 34mm recorded.

Showers had eased off this morning and the day was expected to clear, followed by more rain tonight.

Lumsden had a recorded low of 1.4C overnight.

Weather update Okaka lodge 530am Friday 11 dec -1.8 degree Light wind ⚠️ be prepared, dress for winter and smile!... Posted by Tuatapere Humpridge Track on Thursday, December 10, 2020

Photos published on the Tuatapere Hump Ridge Track social media page showed the Okaka Lodge covered in thick snow.

The post stated temperatures had got as low as -1.8C at 5.30am today.

In Central Otago, the front brought dustings of snow to the Old Man, Dunstan, St Bathans, and Hawkdun ranges.

This morning the temperature was 7C in Alexandra, in stark contrast to yesterday's high of 25C.

MetService says the unsettled weather would continue over the weekend, with more rain and possibly some gale-force winds for the South on Saturday, but conditions would improve and the start of next week would see a return to more settled summer weather.