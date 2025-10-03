Advertisement
Jane Goodall remembered: Kiwi TV boss Phil Smith recalls days with famed primatologist

Phil Smith
TV Executive Phillip Smith talks about Dame Jane Goodall's pioneering work in primate ethology.

“You should meet my friend Jane,” a posh Englishwoman suggested at the Dar es Salaam Yacht Club, her gin sweating in the coastal heat. “She’d be a good story – wouldn’t she?”

I was 24, a Kiwi improbably stationed in Tanzania, East Africa, for the Financial Times. At the time,

