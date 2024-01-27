Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

When redundancies - a word we had never heard of - soon became all too common: Shane Te Pou

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
As job losses rose from the mid-1980s to the late 1990s, income inequality rose more rapidly in New Zealand.

As job losses rose from the mid-1980s to the late 1990s, income inequality rose more rapidly in New Zealand.

OPINION

People who read this column will know that I was born and bred in Kawerau. My father was a mill worker and my mother worked at the local fish and chip shop for some

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand