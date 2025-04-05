Advertisement
When people act in unpredictable ways it can be easy to dismiss them as crazy - Ryan Bridge

Ryan Bridge
Newstalk ZB's Early Edition host·NZ Herald·
President Donald Trump holds up a chart while speaking during a “Make America Wealthy Again” trade announcement event. Photo / Getty Images

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The global order relies on predictability, with trade deals and defence pacts like Nato.
  • Donald Trump’s tariffs aim to revive American manufacturing and prepare for potential conflict with China.
  • The trade war reflects declining US middle-class living standards and is seen as hope by some.

The global order we’ve relied on to prevent World War III since the end of WWII is based on predictability.

We do stable democracy. We have bi-lateral relations.

We join regional groupings like ASEAN and the EU. We sign trade deals and defence pacts like

