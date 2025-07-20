The Court of Appeal noted that “no physical origin” had been diagnosed for his symptoms, which doctors have suggested might have a psychological cause.

The Parole Board has also declined to release Wilson this year, more than halfway through his 12-year, eight-month jail term.

His statutory release date is in March 2030.

Wilson raped three women

Wilson was found guilty at an October 2018 trial in the Whangārei District Court of raping three women.

He appeared before the jury in a wheelchair, saying he had hemiplegia – a paralysis on the right side of his body – caused by a head and spinal injury he received in 2016 when he struck the side of a prison van not long after his arrest that year.

Wilson said he only had the use of his left leg and left wrist as his right arm and leg, and his upper left arm, were paralysed. He also needed to wear adult diapers.

Stephen Robert Wilson sought leave to take his case to the Court of Appeal, seven years out of date. Photo / NZME

After the onset of his condition, Wilson spent about 10 months in hospital and then a rest home.

He was then in a high-dependency unit at Rimutaka Prison for more than a year before he was granted electronically monitored bail in the lead-up to his trial.

He has been in custody since his trial and says his condition makes him vulnerable to assaults and bullying from other inmates.

Wilson has already tried to appeal his convictions unsuccessfully and sought leave from the Court of Appeal this year to appeal his sentence.

Usually, offenders have only 20 working days to appeal against their sentence.

However, Wilson sought leave from the court to do so after seven years, arguing he never knew he could challenge his punishment on the grounds of hardship because of a disability.

No discount for hardship

The sentencing judge did not give a discount for hardship, and Wilson’s lawyer didn’t ask for one.

The judge said that a probation officer’s pre-sentence report had noted that Wilson had “much more mobility than you have shown when you have been in court”.

In seeking leave to appeal, Wilson allowed his lawyer to say why he did not seek a discount for the disability.

“I recall there was always scepticism by the court, the police and the prison towards Mr Wilson’s condition,” lawyer Wayne McKean told the appeal court.

“He did not get a lot of sympathy from prison staff while on remand.”

Another lawyer, Phillip Osborne, who assisted with the appeal against conviction, said he was not sure what to make of Wilson’s condition, because he was aware that the Department of Corrections had alleged he did have movement in the right side of his body.

Corrections had produced a “movement log” to counter Wilson’s assertions, he said.

“I had also read psychological reports which suggested that there was no physical cause for his illness,” Osborne said.

The Court of Appeal justices said that two doctors who assessed Wilson’s fitness for trial in 2018 considered he may have a conversion disorder or factitious disorder.

‘No physical origin’

A conversion disorder is a psychiatric condition where people experience symptoms without medical cause. A factitious disorder, formerly known as Munchausen syndrome, is a mental health condition where people display physical symptoms, sometimes to gain sympathy.

“One of the doctors considered that his presentation at that time may have been driven by distress at his imprisonment and the possibility of secondary gain from his symptoms,” the Court of Appeal decision said.

“At that stage Mr Wilson was still being tested to exclude a physical origin for his symptoms.

“No physical origin for his symptoms has been diagnosed to date.”

The Court of Appeal declined Wilson’s leave to appeal his sentence.

The Parole Board declined to release Wilson in April.

It said he wanted to be released to the Northland region, where psychological services are limited and no counselling services are available to address his sexual offending.

The board said his release proposals could not be progressed because of the risk and the level of care he required.

During the Parole Board hearing, Wilson left the room and did not return.

The board is due to see him again in August.

Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME’s Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke’s Bay. His writing in the crime and justice sphere is informed by four years of frontline experience as a probation officer.