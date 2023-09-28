A mass political demonstration at Parliament fizzled out, National's police spokesperson fronted up to whānau of gang members, and new footage emerged following an alleged carjacking. Video / NZ Herald / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand chocolate brand Whittaker’s latest flavour has been leaked before its official release date - the fourth time one of its new blocks has been revealed early.

A limited edition candy cane block was stocked on a supermarket shelf in Perth, Australia. The yet-to-be-announced flavour was also listed for sale on Cole’s online shopping site.

A spokesperson for the chocolate company said they had tried to keep the festive flavour a surprise until closer to Christmas.

“Last year we released a limited-edition gingerbread block to celebrate the festive season,” the spokesperson said.

“And we admit, we have created another delicious limited-edition festive treat this year.

“We have to work within specific time windows for supermarket distribution in both countries, which means unfortunately there’s always a risk that news about a new product leaks before the planned launch.

“While we had planned to keep this under wraps until closer to Christmas, and it’s not yet possible to buy our new festive treat in-store or online in either country (even if it is listed online already), it’s great to know chocolate lovers on both sides of the Tasman are already getting excited.”

A limited edition Whittaker's candy cane block was stocked on a supermarket shelf in Perth, Australia. The yet-to-be-announced flavour was also listed for sale on Cole’s online shopping site. Photo / Coles

New blocks of chocolate have been revealed early three times before, including when a new oat milk block leaked in June last year.

Three months later, in September last year, the Hazella block turned up on Countdown’s website a day early.

In February this year, the Blondie and Biscuit block went on shelves at the Pak’nSave Wairau Rd, Glenfield.