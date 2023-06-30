Check out the mid-winter swim at Waipū later in the month. There are prizes available for the best dressed. Photo / NZME

Check out the mid-winter swim at Waipū later in the month. There are prizes available for the best dressed. Photo / NZME

From light shows, workshops, tree planting and more, reporter Brodie Stone has compiled a list of events happening across the Tai Tokerau region that are sure to keep the kids entertained and the parents sane during the school holidays.

Circus Fun Days

This event may inspire a new hobby for the entire family with Circus Kumarani’s workshops. They’re hosting a range of workshops in Whangārei, Dargaville, Waipū and Mangawhai over the school holidays, appropriate for all ages.

From 1 to 3pm each day, tamariki aged 6-12 years can learn a range of circus skills.

Other skills for youth and adults are later in the afternoon and include Hula Hoop, Aerial Silk, Circus Poi, Aerial Hoop, Unicycle and Tightrope skills.

You can find dates, prices and more information by visiting the Circus Kumarani website.





Whangārei Night Lights Festival 2023

The Quarry Arts Centre is no stranger to hosting an eclectic range of art and events but the Night Lights Festival may just top the list.

This family-friendly event invites visitors to stroll around the gardens and buildings which will be lit up in a bright and colourful showcase of Te Tai Tokerau’s artistic talent.

Attendees will be wowed by an immersive range of visual art, from projection, lighting, and sound, and entertained by fire spinners, circus performers, dancers and more.

Attendees are encouraged to dress warm and bring cash for community stalls.

The event spans from Wednesday, July 5, to Saturday, July 8. Each evening the show will be open from 6pm until 9pm.

Under 16 years are free, and adult entry is $10.

Tickets are limited, so book online at the Whangārei Lights website.





Tree planting at Puke Kopipi

Don your gumboots and bring a spade, Puke Kopipi Restoration Group is hosting its annual winter planting on Saturday, July 1.

Located on Ngunguru Hill behind the sports complex, this all-ages event invites attendees to spend an afternoon weeding and planting native trees to help avoid erosion in the hilly area.

You’ll also be treated to views of Ngunguru Estuary, Bream Head, and the Hen and Chicken Islands.

Grab some chips afterwards for a post-planting picnic, as this event finishes at 5pm.

You should bring appropriate footwear, a spade, gloves, a raincoat and a water bottle.

The rain date will be Sunday, July 2.





Movies at Capitaine Bougainville Theatre

The biopic about Dame Whina Copper's life, 'Whina' will be playing at Forum North. Photo / Jen Raoult

Whangārei District Council is hosting a plethora of free family-friendly movie screenings to celebrate Matariki at Forum North. The Hits Northland will also be on-site giving out free popcorn and soft drinks.

The following movies will feature:

Whina

Wednesday, July 12 at 6.30pm. This film is a biography about the life of trailblazing Dame Whina Cooper, who broke gender boundaries and fought for the rights of Māori.

The Lion King in Te Reo

Saturday, July 15 at 11am. The classic film now in Te Reo Māori follows Simba as he journeys to discover his destiny and take back the pride lands after years in exile.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Saturday, July 15 at 2pm. A rebellious kid and his foster uncle go missing in the New Zealand bush, and a national manhunt is ordered.

Numbers are limited, so register online at Eventfinda.co.nz





Timezone Whangārei

Wet weather won’t put a dampener on holiday activities now that Timezone has opened its newest arcade, in Whangārei.

The grand opening party is on Saturday, July 1 at 10am, so head along and see what all the fuss is about! The new arcade is located conveniently in the CBD at 49 John Street.





Matariki Holiday Programme

If you’re looking to immerse your tamariki in Matariki then the holiday programme at the Waitangi Bowling Club may be just what you’re looking for.

Participants will make crafts such as Manu Wheke and plant a Kāhui Whetū mini garden.

The free event runs from Monday, July 10 to Thursday, July 13. Whānau can pop in any time between 10am and 2pm on either of the days.

A parent or caregiver must accompany all children.





An evening of folk at OneOneSix

Head along to OneOneSix on Friday, July 7 to listen to the talent of groups Laldy and Social Graces.

Laldy comprises fiddle player Rachel Evans and multi-instrumentalist Donald James. The duo have Welsh and Scottish roots and are inspired by Celtic and Scandinavian music traditions, which form a range of contemporary and traditional folk tunes.

Social Graces is a transatlantic folk group featuring four talented members: Cameron “Dusty” Burnell (mando, guitar, vocals), Bryan Owens (fiddle, bazouki, guitar), Micky Nogher (whistle, bodhran), and Maggie Cocco (percussion, vocals).

The event is for all ages and will run from 7pm until 10pm.

You can buy tickets at Eventfinda.co.nz





Craft Reusables in Kaitāia

It’s plastic free July, so to celebrate, Anō Anō on Bank Street in Kaitāia are hosting four afternoon workshops where you can create your own reusable products.

This includes bamboo straws, drawstring produce bags, wooden cutlery, reusable menstrual items, Kete shopping bags and more!

Join on Thursday, July 6 or Thursday, July 13 from 3pm until 6pm. This is a free all-ages event.





Learn how to make Rēwena and Fried Bread

This all-ages workshop will teach attendees how to create traditional Māori breads in celebration of the Māori New Year.

This event will be hosted at the Whare Waka Cafe at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds and you’ll learn all about the cultural significance of bread making in Māori tradition before you learn specific techniques to craft the perfect bread.

Participants will be able to take home a recipe card to make their own starter as well.

Tickets are $26.62 and can be purchased at Eventfinda.co.nz





Enjoy a day out in Kerikeri

There are some hidden gems in Kerikeri that are sure to amaze the whole family.

Start the day by heading to the Parrot Place, which features a range of tropical birdlife you can feed. You may even be lucky enough to have a bird or two land on your shoulder!

Then head over to the Honey House Cafe for lunch, visit the infamous stone store, gaze at the oldest pear tree in the country, feed the ducks and walk along the Kerikeri River Walk which leads you past multiple waterfalls, fairy pools, and eventually the beautiful Rainbow Falls.

The Parrot Place is open seven days. More information can be found at the Parrot Place website.





Holiday programmes at the Quarry Arts Centre

There’s a range of activities for your tamariki at the Quarry Gardens ranging in price and time, including clay fish bowl making, quirky owl crafting, fish windsocks and more, there’s something for everyone.

Spaces to these are limited so it’s best to get in quick! You can book on the Quarry Arts Centre website.





Waipū Winter Festival

The Waipū Winter Festival courtesy of Promote Waipū has organised a range of family-friendly to adult-only events that span the entire month of July. From men in kilts to pet parades (yep, you read those right), there’s an event for everyone to enjoy.





Northpine Tartan Race Day

Saturday, July 1 is International Tartan Day so to appropriately celebrate, the Ruakaka Races will be Scottish-themed. Gates open at 11.15am.





The Great Debate

Hosted at Waipū Hotel on Wednesday, July 5, this year’s moot is ‘Living in Waipū for 5 years is long enough to gain local status’.

Teams for and against will debate it out in what festival organisers have said will be a “raucous” evening. This free event will occur from 7pm until 9pm.





Matariki Ball

If you’re needing an excuse to wear your best dress or suit, the Matariki Ball may be your chance. The Coronation Hall will be turned into a winter wonderland on Saturday, July 8, where an evening of glitz and glam will ensue, with local brews and kai to enjoy as well as live music to groove to.

This event is R18 and the dress code is smart evening attire.

You can find more information at Trybooking.com





Beer and Bites

The Waipū famous McLeod’s Pizza Barn is hosting a beer-tasting evening on July 11 from 5.30pm that will be matched with nibbles courtesy of local artisans. You will hear from the local artisans about how their delicacy has been produced.

Tickets are limited and at $35 and can be purchased at Trybooking.com





Tartan Teams Golf

If you’re a fan of tartan and golf, then look no further than this 18-hole competition at Waipū Golf Club, on Sunday, July 16. Dress up in your best that fits the theme and you’ll go into the draw to win a prize.

Tickets are $60 and include a buffet lunch. Find out more information about booking at Waipū Golf Club’s website.





Pet Parade

Bring your pooch, peacock or parrot to the annual Pet Parade. This free event will see pets paraded down the high street in Waipū to the vet centre and is sure to be an entertaining event for the whole family.

This event starts at 9.45am on July 22 at the McLeods Pizza Barn.





Mid-Winter Swim

Gather at the Waipū Surf Life Saving Club, a mid-winter dip is on the cards for those who can brave the cold. It may just be worth it if you dress up because there are prizes available for the best dressed.

The mid-winter dip will be held on Sunday, July 23.





