Owen Delany Park will host the Super Rugby Under 20 final this Saturday.

Pride Party (R18), Cornerstone Taupō, March 23

Sponsored by the Burnett Foundation Aotearoa, this evening event features performances from drag queens Amanduh la Whore, Kola Gin and Tiara Dior.

DJ Alexi and DJ Azza will be on hand to keep the music pumping, with doors opening at 8pm. Tickets are $25, to be purchased online via Trybooking.com; door sales will be limited.

Super Rugby Under 20 finals, Owen Delany Park, March 23

The Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders, Highlanders, Hurricanes, Fijian Drua, Moana Pasifika and NZ Barbarians’ under-20 teams have played a series of matches, with the playoffs and finals to take place on Saturday from 11.05pm. All matches live on Sky Sports.

Bates NZ Dressage Championships and NZ Para Equestrian Championships, National Equestrian Centre Taupō, March 21-23

2024 sees the Para Equestrian Dressage Championships and NZ Dressage Championships all wrapped up in one extravaganza event at the Taupo NEC, culminating in the Grand Prix Freestyle. The event is also the final NZ qualifier event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

