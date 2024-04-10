Annie Stone from Volcano Vibe in Raetihi. Photo / Bevan Conley

Raetihi’s main thoroughfare Seddon St seems quiet on a weekday morning but there’s more going on than meets the eye.

Liz Wylie reports from the Ruapehu town.

Step inside one of the Raetihi’s two cafes and it doesn’t take long to discover a lot is going on in the Ruapehu town reputed to have the widest main street in the country.

At Angel Louise Cafe on the south side of the street, they were busy serving customers the all-day breakfast menu and tasty cakes and slices while across the road there was a queue for the popular homemade pies sold at The Coach.

Around the tables, people talked about a new art trail in Ruapehu, the town’s historic Theatre Royal reopening, and the town’s annual run or ride event, the Raetihi Gutbuster, coming up on April 27.

The 1915-built theatre is undergoing an indoor-outdoor facelift in preparation for its grand reopening.

The former county council building is now a Dinosaur Museum and Bernice Frost and Anthea Hatfield have been honoured for their remarkable restoration of the former BNZ Bank building on the corner of Seddon and Duncan streets.

The building is now the home of the Raetihi Arts Trust Gallery.

Peak FM manager Geoff Anderson rents the former manager’s office and, like most Raetihi folk it seems, he’s a multi-tasker filling in as curator for exhibitions at the gallery.

“Local artist Noeline Bishop is our next exhibitor,” he said.

“She’s been painting for more than 20 years but she’s never exhibited before.”

The Horopito farmer has been capturing imagery of the local flora and fauna she sees every day.

“My art is full of natural inspiration from living under the majesty of Mt Ruapehu,” she wrote.

“I have no formal art training, so what you see is my passion on paper.”

The Raetihi Arts Trust Gallery and the Volcano Vibe Collective Gallery on Seddon St are likely to be popular stops on the inaugural Adventure Highway Arts Trail scheduled to run from April 20 to 28.

Initiated and organised by Taumarunui artist Mark Tyrell, the trail runs from Waitomo to South Ruapehu and includes 24 artists living and working along the route.

“There are a lot of people travelling through every day and most are probably not aware of the studios and galleries they are driving past,” Tyrell said.

“There is such an interesting diversity of artists in the region, it seemed like a really good idea to invite people to stop for a look.”

Raetihi has more than meets the eye. Photo / Bevan Conley

Volcano Vibe is a collective run by local artists Paula Charlton, Barbara van der Woerd, and Annie Stone.

A well-stocked shop with studio space offers a wide range of local artists’ work for sale and the opportunities to learn a wide range of creative skills.

“We have pottery, painting, drawing, photography, fibre arts, harakeke, and more,” Stone said.

“There are classes for all ages and we welcome suggestions for any arts people want to learn if there’s someone who can teach. We have classes for all ages with school holidays and after-school workshops as well as pre-school classes.”

At the front of the shop is a community pantry where people can donate or collect contributions of food items and garden produce.

“We also hold monthly crop swaps that are well supported,” Stone said.

There is also the Volcano Singing Group which currently numbers 15. They usually sing together in each others’ lounge rooms although they are available for concerts and events.

Florist Heidi McGowan moved to Raetihi in 2011 and started her Blue Mountain Flowers business.

She was having a busy day and apologised that she couldn’t stop for long offering a beautiful bouquet as compensation. She was also carrying a hobby horse.

“That’s the other work I do,” she said.

“I run an equine-based education programme named Soul 2 Soul.”

McGowan works with organisations and individuals to strengthen life skills and the horses she said are the ‘teachers’ because of their ability to connect and instill confidence in humans. There are six full-sized teachers and two mini ones in the stable.

“The hobby horses have been introduced as a first step for students who are not quite ready to meet the real thing.”

Heidi McGowan of Blue Mountain Flowers in Raetihi. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Waimarino Museum is housed in the old Raetihi railway station.

Like many provincial museums, it runs on the energy and commitment of volunteers who mostly have other commitments.

Richard Bryce is on the museum committee as well as serving on several others.

“We’d like to see it open all the time but everyone is busy with other things so we’re only open on Sunday and Wednesday from 11am to 3pm.

“There is an incredible collection of documents, photographs, and exhibits that provide wonderful insight into the town’s history.”

Richard Bryce at the Waimarino Museum in Raetihi. Photo / Bevan Conley

As well as these current and day-to-day happenings in Raetihi, there is a remarkable calendar of events throughout the year.

Hardly anyone gets paid and names are familiar because multi-tasking is common practice in these parts.

A mix of multigenerational locals and refugees from city life who love their adopted hometown, they are committed to making Raetihi a happening place.

“We have that connectedness you don’t find in bigger places,” said event organiser Donna Journeaux.

“You always know who has what skills or resources to bring to the table.”

Liz Wylie is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. She joined the editorial team in 2014 and regularly covers stories from Whanganui and the wider region. She also writes features and profile stories.