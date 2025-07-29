Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What you need to know about Wednesday’s nurses strike

RNZ
5 mins to read

About 36,000 nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants will strike from 9am Wednesday to 9am Thursday.

About 36,000 nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants will strike from 9am Wednesday to 9am Thursday.

By RNZ Online

What’s happening?

Nurses are going on strike on Wednesday.

About 36,000 nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants will be off the job from 9am Wednesday to 9am Thursday.

Last-ditch negotiations on Monday failed to reach an agreement.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There will be pickets and marches throughout the country.

Why are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save