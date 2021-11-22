What we know about Sandringham's Cindy Li and the mystery of her disappearance and discovery

Cindy Li remains in a stable condition in ICU. Photo / Supplied

A woman who knew Cindy Li and her husband for more than 20 years is still in disbelief that the Aucklander has been found alive but in a critical condition after 12 days missing.

The patient of Li's husband, Chinese medicine practitioner Guo Hao Feng, said she has been trying to contact him since the news of the discovery but without success.

Li, 70, was reported missing from her home on Tranmere Rd, Sandringham, on November 9.

An extensive search was conducted by police, and Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, of Auckland City West CIB, said at the time police had serious concerns for her safety given the length of time she had been missing.

Just before noon on Saturday, police and forensic experts were seen at the block of units where Li lived with her husband. It was announced that evening that Li had been found alive but badly injured.

Police did not say exactly where Li was found, but a neighbour told the Herald it was in the garage of a unit not far from where they lived.

Police on Monday removed the cordon which was put in place across the block of three units.

Baber said police are continuing to carry out inquiries to establish the circumstances around Li's movements before she was located.

"She was located by police alone inside a nearby address on Tranmere Rd in a critical condition," Baber said.

"First aid was provided initially by police staff prior to ambulance arrival where she was subsequently transported to hospital."

Li did not show any signs of physical injuries, he said, but she was extremely dehydrated at the time she was located.

"She remains in a critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at hospital," Baber said.

The address she was located in was an address that was known to her and she had access to. The place was unoccupied by the homeowner during the entire period that she was missing.

"While police are still working to piece together the full circumstances around Cindy's movements, at this stage of our inquiries we do not currently suspect foul play or third party involvement in her disappearance," Baber said.

He thanked the local Sandringham community for their concern and assistance.

"We are relieved that Cindy has been located alive given the number of days she remained missing," Baber said.

"Our focus at this time is on Cindy's recovery and her wellbeing."

Feng's patient said Li was "quite a few years" older than her husband, and had mentioned to her that she had thought of retiring but Feng wanted to carry on with the business.

Li and Feng are the joint owners of the Great Wall Health Centre, a Chinese herbal medicine shop and clinic on Karangahape Rd.

"Over the years, they made a good team and I would describe both their business and relationship as stable," she said.

Feng was a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioner who specialises in magnet therapy, acupuncture and acupressure.

The patient said the couple started the clinic first from home before moving to the old Gum Sarn near the wharf and then to their current K Road location in the late 1990s.

Originally from Guangzhou, the couple did not have any children, and focused their energy mainly on the business and practising Tai Chi.

A neighbour described Li as well-liked, and someone who loved cats.

"She would walk down the street, and often stopped by to play with our cats. We've all been so worried about her," said the neighbour, who also declined to be named.

"We're happy that she's found alive, but really also wanting to know what actually happened to her."

According to the neighbour, the couple have lived in the unit also for more than 20 years.

Feng could not be reached for comments, and no one answered the door at the couple's home when the Herald visited on Monday morning.