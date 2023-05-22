Voyager 2022 media awards
What scientists just discovered about Taupō's most recent ‘super-eruption’

Jamie Morton
By
9 mins to read
The Oruanui eruption blasted masses of volcanic material into the environment, carpeted the country in ash, and carved out an enormous crater today partly filled by Lake Taupō. Photo / Peter Wilton

The world’s most recent “super-eruption” was gigantic enough to form Lake Taupō and spread ash as far as Antarctica - yet didn’t appear to plunge the planet into a long-term cooling episode.

That’s according to

