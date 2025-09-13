Let’s start with Serbia, a country that has endured the scars of a brutal war not long ago. Today, many Serbians are grappling with a sense of uncertainty as political tensions rise. Reports indicate that Serbia is experiencing a surge in nationalism, with protests and unrest highlighting the discontent among its citizens. The shadow of the past looms large, reminding us that the fragility of peace can be quickly disrupted.

One of my most enlightening conversations was with a 21-year-old Ukrainian who lives near the Hungarian border. His perspective on the ongoing war in Ukraine was poignant and revealing. He explained that while many in his region desire to continue fighting to preserve their sovereignty, they feel detached from the battles that rage in the east of the country. “We have grocery stores full of supplies, we have fuel, we have coffee with friends,” he said, contrasting his daily life with the grim reality faced by those in Eastern Ukraine. There, the war continues to drain the spirit of the people, who are fatigued and yearning for a settlement.

As we discussed the situation, he mentioned how children have begun to suffer from nightmares, a sign of the psychological toll the conflict is taking. The scars of war, he believes, will linger long after the fighting ceases. While many in Kyiv understand that a settlement may come at a significant cost in terms of land and sovereignty, the fatigue of war hangs heavily in the air. My companion expressed concern that the threat from Russia extends beyond Ukraine, with Lithuania and Estonia now in peril. He suggested the only thing that might deter Putin’s ambitions is the growing strength of the Polish economy and military.

My travels also took me to Prague, a city steeped in beauty and history. However, the sentiment among the locals was one of weariness. Conversations revealed a common theme: people are tired of the grind. The earnings they make have not kept pace with the rising costs of living, particularly in food and housing. An older gentleman I spoke with reflected on his past, saying he didn’t want to romanticise life under communist rule, but at least there was a sense of stability. “You knew you had a house, and while the food was basic, you ate,” he remarked. Now, with the free market in place, he and many of his friends are contemplating a shift to more right-wing ideologies. Interestingly, he mentioned that figures like Trump have become international heroes for some, highlighting a growing discontent with the current state of affairs.

The economic landscape across Europe is troubling. Many countries have seen an unprecedented turnover in leadership in recent years, with governments struggling to address the pressing issues of inflation and rising living costs. It feels as though Europeans are experiencing a level of insecurity not witnessed since the 1930s. Immigrants, as often is the case, are also easy scapegoats for many.

As I reflect on these conversations and experiences, I can’t help but feel a sense of urgency. Europe stands at a crossroads, facing a multitude of challenges that could reshape its future. The concerns I’ve heard echo through the streets of cities from Belgrade to Prague, revealing a populace that is not just anxious but actively seeking solutions.

Now, after weeks of travel, I find myself back in my home country, New Zealand. It’s a welcome return, and while there’s much work to be done, it’s comforting to know that, despite the madness in the air, it feels relatively controlled here. The challenges we face may be daunting, yet there’s also a sense of hope and resilience that permeates our society. Europe may be on a knife-edge, but the conversations I’ve had with its people reveal a deep desire for change and a willingness to confront the challenges ahead.

As I settle back into the familiar surroundings of home, I carry with me the stories and concerns of those I’ve met, a reminder that while we may be geographically distant, we are all interconnected in this ever-evolving narrative of our times.

