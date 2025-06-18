Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

What happened to Mikey? Mystery surrounds his final moments

RNZ
8 mins to read

Michael Tamatea was found dead at Hōkio Beach after being last seen at a Levin pub. Photo / Supplied

By Lauren Crimp of RNZ

Rumours and speculation have been swirling throughout a small lower North Island town after 34-year-old Michael Tamatea was found dead four months ago. His whānau told Lauren Crimp they believe people know more than they are letting on about the lead-up

