Rumours and speculation have been swirling throughout a small lower North Island town after 34-year-old Michael Tamatea was found dead four months ago. His whānau told Lauren Crimp they believe people know more than they are letting on about the lead-upto his death at Hōkio Beach near Levin, and they are determined to get to the bottom of it.
Michael Tamatea – known as Mikey – was cooking at a Levin restaurant one February evening, and 12 hours later he was found dead in a pond, at a beach 15 minutes’ drive away.
Mikey’s whānau believe one woman knows more about what happened before he died four months ago – and they do not believe she has told police the full story.
RNZ has chosen not to report the woman’s name. Attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful.
They said the footage did not show him getting in the car, because it was too dark to see.
But Sarah said the police told her the woman admitted taking Mikey to Hōkio Beach, and that CCTV showed the pair at McDonald’s before driving out to the beach.
The woman made a statement to police three days after Mikey’s death, Sarah said.
Police told her what that contained, she said.
RNZ put a number of detailed questions to police, and requested an interview, but they declined to make any further comment.
At Hokio Beach
Sarah said the woman told the police she had taken Mikey to Hokio Beach, and they had parked up on a flat sandy area about 100 metres back from the shoreline, near a small tidal pool of water, where Mikey’s body was later found.
That man had since put Mikey’s mum Lucilla in their ute and showed her where they had been parked, and where they towed the woman’s car.
Sarah said the man told her he and his friend drove out of the beach to get a tow rope, returned, and pulled the Suzuki Swift back past the water where Mikey’s body was found, to a flat patch of grass about 40 metres away, said Sarah.
They told her they did not see Mikey, she said.
The woman then slept the night there in her car, Sarah said.
Sarah questioned if the woman feared Mikey because he was hitting on her, why she had driven further down the beach that night, rather than back out the exit - and why she had stayed the night so close to where she had left Mikey.
“Not only that, when my brother was found the next morning, she was still parked up at the beach when the police arrived,” Sarah said the police told her.
“They were pulling my brother from the water, and her vehicle was still there.
“She drove away while my brother was being removed from the water, and she did not once, at that point, say she knew who the tūpāpaku [body] was, or that she was there, or any part of the reason that my brother was in that water. And she drove off.”
It was three days before the woman contacted police to make a statement, Sarah said she was told.
Police say nothing’s suspicious, whānau disagree
Sarah and her whānau think the woman knew more about Mikey’s death than she was letting on, as did the two men in the ute.
Sarah said while she believed what the police told her whānau - that Mikey accidentally drowned, but that the official cause of death would be determined by the coroner - she did not believe parts of the woman’s story stacked up.
Police said while they understood Mikey’s whānau had questions, they did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances.