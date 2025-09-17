Advertisement
What Auckland’s zoning for two million homes actually means – The Front Page

Jane Yee
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

NZ Herald senior reporter Simon Wilson joins us to break down the battle over Auckland’s housing future.

Auckland councillors are about to decide how the city will increase its capacity to accommodate a maximum of two million homes.

Talking to Richard Martin on The Front Page podcast, Herald senior reporter Simon Wilson clarified the confusion around the idea of two million “new” homes.

