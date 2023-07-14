White Cross Whangārei is no longer charging for under-14s. Photo / Tania Whyte

The public outcry about White Cross charging kids under 14 highlights the need for more primary healthcare support, a child poverty spokesperson says.

Whangārei Child Poverty Action Group spokesperson Ngaire Rae said the “crisis” within the healthcare system had led to an over-reliance on urgent care clinics.

Parents hit out at White Cross Whangārei last week when they began being charged $49 for a medical visit for kids under 14.

Their pleas for the fee to be dropped was quickly heard by Te Whatu Ora who fronted $600,000 worth of funding that was announced on Thursday.

On June 28, White Cross alerted Te Whatu Ora to the fact that from July 3 it would be charging a co-payment of $49 for consultation during normal hours for children under 14.

The Advocate understands Tāmaki Health had lobbied Te Whatu Ora for more funding since August last year.

Whangārei Child Poverty Action Group member and former CEO of Manaia PHO Sir Chris Farrelly said something had “gone wrong” in order for White Cross to start charging for children.

“Child healthcare is one of the pillars of the healthcare system that must never be touched,” he said.

Farrelly described free healthcare for those under 14 as being “in the DNA” of Northland, given the region introduced it in 2003 before anywhere else in the country.

Rae said while after-hours emergency services were essential, comprehensive care focused on continued relationships with a family GP should be the priority.

She acknowledged White Cross as a beacon of hope for families of sick children given the difficulties of getting a same-day GP appointment because of staff shortages.

The Child Poverty Action Group previously raised concerns about the overseas ownership of health clinics by private equity organisations when the White Cross fee was established.

White Cross Whangārei is managed by the country’s largest privately owned healthcare group, Tāmaki Health. They operate various health services across the country and are owned by Sydney-based Mercury Capital, which has $2 billion in committed capital.

“Privatisation of healthcare is hurting our children,” Rae said.

“All parents irrespective of how much money they have, want the best for their children. Any financial barrier to care will mean that our children whose families do not have extra money for healthcare will suffer.”

But Tāmaki Health chief executive Dr Lloyd McCann told the Advocate the funding forecast for White Cross was “unsustainable”.

The in-hours funding via the historic General Medical Services Subsidy (GMS) had not changed much since 2002, he said, but “inflationary pressures over the last two decades have been immense”.

Because White Cross was an urgent care clinic it didn’t receive capitation funding for enrolled patients during normal visiting hours, McCann said.

Many of their other clinics across Auckland had closed their clinics intermittently due to staff shortages, another weight on the healthcare group.

Danny Wu, of Te Whatu Ora - Tai Tokerau said White Cross Whangārei consultations were now free on Monday to Friday from 7.30am to 8pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 8pm.

“The investment of approximately $600,000 provides essential access to healthcare for all under 14-year-olds in Te Tai Tokerau,” Wu said.

The additional $600,000 in funding from Te Whatu Ora will be reviewed annually.



















