Whangārei businessman Zee Tana said crime in the city is getting out of control, and hopes new community group Whangārei Stand Up will be able to put enough pressure on the Government and political leaders to make real changes to solve the problems.

Worried about violent crime in Whangārei, some concerned citizens have formed a group to protest the situation, and are planning a mass march through the city to send a message to the country’s leaders that “enough is enough”.

Business owners Raquel and Mike - who did not want their surnames used - started the Whangārei Stand Up Facebook group on Monday, in response to what they see as a rise in crime and people living in fear that they could become victims. The page had more than 2300 people join up in 48 hours, and the pair have been blown away by the response. They said this indicated just how many people are upset and want to do something about it.

Mike said they had been increasingly worried about what they saw happening in the city and wondered what could be done. The stabbing death outside the Gull Service Station on Saturday was when they had “had enough” and decided to set up the group to see if others felt the same, and supported a protest.

A tangi for the slain man, Shayden Kenana Rua Trevor Perkinson, 25, will be held in Whangārei tomorrow . Perkinson was protecting a woman from being robbed when he was stabbed, and his heroic act is being praised. A family member said Perkinson was “such a good-hearted man with a true soul”. He described him as “hardworking” and “generous” and said he was always “a protector”.

Northland District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Dene Begbie said police are continuing to make positive progress into the homicide investigation. No arrests have been made.

“Police would like to take the opportunity to thank those members of the public who have assisted us thus far with our investigation. If you have not yet spoken to police and you may have information or footage that will assist, please contact us directly as soon as you can.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Perkinson’s friends and whānau at this difficult time.”

Perkinson had earlier been convicted of manslaughter. In 2016 Elias Pomare, then 18, who had pleaded guilty to the murder of Whangārei man Michael Patrick Griffin, received a life sentence while Perkinson, then 18, received three years and two months jail after pleading guilty to his manslaughter.

Mike said an Advocate story on Monday, in which Whangārei MP Emily Henderson was quoted as saying statistically the town was not unsafe and Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo quoted as saying he believed issues of crime and violence had been intensified by the stress people had found themselves under because of the pandemic, had angered him.

The pair hope to organise a public march to highlight the situation and get action, and want 10,000 people turning up to show the Government that “enough is enough”. They want more police, more resources for dealing with youth offenders, and more support for community groups helping for victims.

Whangārei businessman Zee Tana is supporting the group, and he’s experienced firsthand how bad the crime problem is.

One of Tana’s businesses adjoins GAS Tikipunga, which had a violent aggravated robbery on April 10 when four knife-wielding youth rushed in and stole tobacco products, leaving the workers traumatised. He said the robbers waved knives to threaten those who tried to intervene, in order to escape. This showed they had little care about the danger they presented.

It was the third or fourth time there had been a dangerous incident at the service station and Tana is considering selling up, as he and his staff don’t want to be exposed to such danger at work. He hoped Whangārei Stand Up would lead to real, positive change, to make the city safe for everybody.

Tana said there are many vulnerable people in the city - including the deaf, disabled and elderly - who were feeling very scared, and they needed help and support, and to know that steps were being taken to keep them safe. Tana posted an emotional video to his Facebook page on Monday outlining his frustrations at the situation and how it had impacted on his business and staff.

Mike, Raquel and Tana fully supported police, but felt their hands were tied and it was up to the community to put pressure on the Government to get more officers and more support for social services that deal with the youth and victims of crime.

Cocurullo said in response to the new group: “I completely understand the sense of frustration and impotence being felt in our community, we’re still reeling from the shock of Saturday night’s events. I can understand the sense of helplessness and fear. I support grass-roots community-led initiatives, and when it’s the safety of our own family, friends, and colleagues on the cards - yes, we should all be standing up and taking action.”

‘’What that action should be is the big question. Let me be clear: we do not want vigilante groups, we do not want anyone taking the law into their own hands. We need to be safe, co-operative and coordinated if we want to make a real difference within our community. This isn’t about causing more disruption to add to the chaos, we need to support our police staff and our CitySafe officers.

‘’This is about taking the right steps, in the right ways, at the right time to help create a safer environment for us all. Community Watch groups, personal safety initiatives, these are the types of actions I support. I want us as a community to support police in doing their job, as best we can.’’

Henderson said she was proud that people in the community were prepared to stand up and take action and it was up to all members of the community to do so. She would like to meet with Mike and Raquel to explain what the Government is doing to help the situation and said if the march was on when she was in town she would definitely be joining it.

Henderson said the problems of today were decades in the making and there was no quick fix, but steps were being taken to help and things were already starting to turn around, but far more needed to be done. She regularly goes out in town at night, and also door-knocks by herself in the city’s suburbs, while in her previous roles as a Crown prosecutor and family lawyer, she saw firsthand the violence in Whangārei.

Any relevant footage or images can be uploaded here . Additionally, contact police via the 105 phone service or online here , using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230416/9440. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.















































