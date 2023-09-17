Let the race begin - runners start off at the run/walk event in Whangarei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Let the race begin - runners start off at the run/walk event in Whangarei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A stunning day meant hundreds turned out to take part in the NorthCloud Whangārei Run/Walk Festival on Sunday. Families, kids, parents with prams, runners and walkers all looked like they were having fun in the sun during the event.

There were a number of options, from a 21-kilometre half-marathon to 8.5km and 4km running or walking courses.

With entertainment and drink stations along the way, the half-marathon had picturesque views as it took runners across Te Matau ā Pohe Bridge and Kowhiti Foot Bridge and around the Town Basin sculpture garden. The 8.5km Run/Walk included the Hatea Loop, featuring bush tracks and the Hatea River.

Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham was there to capture the action. Click through the gallery below to see his images.