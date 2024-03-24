The first lap of the Relay for Life 2024 at Trigg Arena, Kensington, is always the 'Survivors' lap by those who have overcome cancer.

The generosity of Northlanders has again amazed the Cancer Society with its target of $120,000 from the weekend’s Relay for Life in Whangārei well and truly topped.

Charli Timms, Northland regional manager for the Cancer Society, said more than 600 people did laps of Trigg Arena, in Whangārei on Saturday and Sunday for the annual Relay For Life fundraiser.

Timms said the aim of the event was to raise $120,000, but that has already been bettered - it was at $122,000 on Sunday afternoon - with more donations still to come in.

‘’We have well and truly beaten that target. It’s amazing and the people of Northland are just so generous,’’ she said.

The Cancer Society's 'Golden Girls and Boys team' were all set for the Relay for Life on Saturday.

‘’Relay for Life is particularly special for the Northland community and people get really involved in it. There are just sop ‚many giving [people in Northland.’’

Last year’s Relay raised more than $80,000 in Whangārei.

Relay for Life is one of the Cancer Society;’s major fundraisers of the year and Te Rarawa, in the Far North, held it relay earlier in the month. The event started on Saturday afternoon and finished at 10am on Sunday and Timms said apart from a bit of rain ahead of the start and some overnight, relay conditions were generally fine.

Relay For Life is a community fundraising event full of energy and emotion. The first lap is led by those who had or have cancer and the loving people who care for them.

To honour those who had or have cancer and remember those lost, the track is decorated with glowing candle bags dedicated to loved ones.

For more info go to https://relayforlife.org.nz/northland

Whangārei Boys' High School students were leading the 'survivors' first lap at the Relay for Life on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Two-time cancer survivor Ria Kaire from Whangārei and friend Linda Radford who has lost many family members to cancer took part in the Relay for Life at the weekend. Photo / Michael Cunningham