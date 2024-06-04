A clothing store in central Whangārei has been damaged by a teen driver who attempted a skid and smashed into the store front. Video / Supplied

A young Whangārei driver escaped serious injury after his car crashed into the Red Rat clothing store on Tuesday evening.

He was the single occupant of a black Subaru, police say.

Police are investigating the 7.30pm incident.

“The vehicle involved has lost control at the roundabout with Robert Street, colliding with a parked vehicle and the storefront of a retail store,” a police spokesperson said.

“Fortunately, the 17-year-old driver did not sustain any injuries, nor did any members of the public.”

A witness, who did not want to be named, said they saw the driver lose control as they were attempting to perform a skid.

The vehicle caused thousands of dollars in damage.

On Wednesday morning, temporary fencing had been erected and cones had been placed at the store entrance.

