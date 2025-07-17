“The front of the house - the kitchen, lounge and dining room - were demolished. I’m thankful to be alive.”
Beniston is concerned no one will ever want to buy his house, and wonders if he will continue to be able to get insurance.
His neighbour Ruby doesn’t feel safe in her home. She said the police told her the car was going at least 180km/h at the time of the crash.
“I was in bed when I heard this big rumbling noise, it felt like an earthquake. By the time I got out of bed and into the hall the guy had scarpered. I’m relieved Jim wasn’t home, he usually sleeps in an armchair in the lounge,” Ruby said.
“We are waiting for our roading team to see what can be done. They will present to the council and that’s when we will make the decision to fund safety barriers - or it could be a complete re-design of that intersection which could take up to 2 years.
“It’s a 50 kilometre area and someone was speeding so that’s a police matter not a council one,” Cocurullo said.
The alleged driver
Senior Sergeant Rene Rakete, Whangārei Area Response Manager, said a 22-year-old Tikipunga man was arrested last weekend.
In a statement, Rakete said: “Police began an investigation after a crash was reported near the corner of Mill Road and Millers Lane. A stolen vehicle allegedly collided with a fence and went through the roof of a house at high speed. The vehicle and house sustained significant damage.
“The driver had fled the scene, a warrant in lieu of summons was sought last month for the offence of dangerous driving. The man has appeared in court and will reappear on 21 July. It is fortunate that the alleged actions of this man did not result in fatalities.”
Meanwhile, Beniston’s two-bedroom unit remains under wraps and it will be at least another six months before it’s rebuilt and habitable.
“I am disappointed no one seems to be able to do anything,” he told the Herald.
“I am worried about going home. There is nothing to stop this from happening again. Will the insurance company pay for damages? I can’t sell this place with the cloud we’re under. What will it take - someone to die before anything is done?”
