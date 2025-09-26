“James is now in ICU with severe burns across his body and deep cuts to his arms. Zayne is also in ICU with third-degree burns to his face, hands, and feet he is in a critical condition.”

Rochelle and Izaiah suffered third-degree burns but are in a stable condition, while their daughter Ava-Leigh only had minor burns to her face and is recovering with family.

Turetahi said to Stuff that the fire started from an oil heater shared by Zane and Izaiah, because a blanket was too close to it and caught alight.

“[Izaiah] woke his brother up who was under the blanket that was on fire and they were screaming, screaming and trying to pull the door open, but it wouldn’t open.”

She said Bell couldn’t make his way into the room through the door, so had to smash in the bedroom window from outside, which severed an artery in his arm.

Turetahi said she believes the oxygen flowing into the room caused the flames to become “humungous” and set the rest of the house on fire.

Bell and his son Zayne have already had multiple surgeries and are scheduled for more, with particular concern by doctors for the burns on Bell’s chest and the severed artery.

There are also concerns about the burns to Zayne’s hands and face, with a fourth surgery scheduled for him on Saturday at the Melbourne Royal Children’s Hospital, Turehati told Stuff.

"This young family has lost their home, their belongings, and their sense of safety all in a single night," said Turehati. “Doctors have said it will be a long and painful road to recovery for all of them, both physically and emotionally.”

Donations to the GoFundMe page have reached nearly $140,000 and will go towards medical expenses, care and rehabilitation and replacing items lost in the fire.