Whangārei Area Commander Maria Nordstrom, Patrol team leader Adam Young and Mayor Vince Cocurullo were pleased to officially launch the new vehicle. Photo/Avneesh Vincent
Since its inception in 2010, the Whangārei Community Patrol has attended many incidents, including finding and recovering stolen vehicles, ram raids, burglaries and anti-social behaviour.
They now hope to continue their good work with the help of a newly acquired patrol vehicle.
The volunteer-based crime prevention unit is part of the national entity Community Patrols of New Zealand (CPNZ). They operate as the “eyes and ears” to assist police and other agencies build safer communities.
Patrol team leader Adam Young said the purchase of the vehicle was made possible through extensive fundraising efforts.
The vehicle they have been using until now will be donated to another patrol unit in Tūtūkākā.
Young shared that once his patrol colleague Dianne Taylor and he had found a stolen car that had been used in a ram raid.
After they relayed the information to police and officers were able to track down and arrest the offenders responsible for robbing and fleeing a local store.
Later the police discovered that the offenders were linked to a burglary from a different store.
Taylor recalled another instance when both of them “cast a net” for robbers who had looted a jewellery shop about two years ago.
“While cops were at the scene we went out of the area because we knew they would potentially try to swap the vehicle for another before fleeing off.
“And we found it straight away and it didn’t take long before the offenders got caught.”
Taylor said that based on protocols when they did attend such situations, they only observed the situation from their vehicle from a distance.
They did not go out to check on the victims as they didn’t want to “contaminate” the scene especially if officers decided to use their sniffer dogs to track down the offenders.
Most recently, their team patrolled local neighbourhoods after Northland lost power on June 20.
“With cops busy doing traffic control. We wanted to make sure that nobody was taking advantage of the situation and attempting burglaries. Fortunately, we didn’t observe any such incidents,” Young said.
