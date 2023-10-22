Whangārei civic ohnours recipients at Forum North. (From left): Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo, Hilary Gittos, Elizabeth Shepherd, Robin Lieffering and Whangārei District Council (WDC) civic honours selection committee chairwomaan Jayne Golightly

Four women who have influenced thousands of lives have been awarded Whangārei District Council (WDC) civic honours during a special ceremony at Forum North.

Hilary Gittos, Robin Lieffering, Elizabeth Shepherd (Auntie Bess) and Beryl Wilkinson have jointly clocked up more than 120 years of community volunteering.

The women received their awards from Whangārei District Council civic honours selection committee chairwoman Jayne Golightly at the event on Thursday.

“Through tireless work, commitment and generosity of spirit, each of these women has made our district a better place,” Golightly said.

The women were nominated by their peers.

Golightly said the women’s contributions were diverse and generous. They had influenced thousands of lives - from campaigning to protect the environment and heritage community buildings to feeding hundreds associated with a rugby club and providing support to its members, championing the cause of older people, and providing advice to those who advise others, she said.

Golightly said the civic honours were the highest recognition the council could bestow on a resident.

“It is a genuine reflection of the aroha the community has for these four, who have shown a care for others that goes far beyond the capacity of most of us,” she said.

“Hilary, Robin, Auntie Bess and Beryl have been nominated by people in their communities who have seen first-hand what they have achieved throughout their lifetime.”

About the Civic Honours recipients

Hilary Gittos – for services to the Citizens Advice Bureau:

Hilary Gittos has been involved with the Whangārei Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) for more than 30 years. She began with the bureau in 1993, and has spent much of her time as a volunteer interviewer. In the role, she has assisted hundreds from the local community with a wide range of issues, including tenancy and neighbourhood problems, relationship issues and disputes over the care of children, consumer and financial difficulties, human rights and employment disputes. Gittos has used her adult education skills for inducting new CAB recruits and for volunteers’ learning and development. Gittos has regularly received service awards, is an accredited CABNZ trainer, was a Whangārei CAB secretary and has been awarded certificates of merit for her management contributions. Gittos also played a major part in the North’s Girl Guiding New Zealand, rising to the role of Northland regional adviser during more than two decades with them.

Robin Lieffering – for services to a wide range of successful community campaigns:

Robin Lieffering has been involved in community causes around Whangārei over the 40 years. She has supported and led multiple organisations. This mahi includes her work as a Whangārei Heads Citizens Association committee member and then as Whangārei District Council’s coastal ward councillor. Among the many achievements in her nine-year term was the extension of the city’s sewerage system out to the Heads, a move that improved harbour water quality. Lieffering was a founding trustee on the Bream Head Conservation Trust, committed to ensuring environmental and wildlife protection into the future. During two decades of service, she chaired the trust for five years, was the education chairwomaan for 12 years and contributed towards Whangārei Heads becoming a “live-in park”. Lieffering was also involved with Kiwi North, Whangārei Museum, Kiwi House and Heritage Park Trust. Lieffering chaired WDC’s positive ageing advisery group for four years and was the driving force behind the Whangārei Silver Festival. Lieffereing has also been involved with End of Life Choice Group Whangārei 2020, the Northland Conservation Board, school boards, unions, business clubs and women’s associations.

Elizabeth Shepherd (Aunty Bess) - for services to the Hora Hora Rugby Club and extended whānau:

Elizabeth Shepherd, known as Aunty Bess, is a Hora Hora Rugby Club taonga. She is a life member of the club, where she has been a stalwart for more than 30 years, spending her winters in the club kitchen cooking for up to 200 members and guests every Saturday - as well as for functions throughout the year. Shepherd’s voluntary catering includes a decade of work for Waitangi Day celebrations. She is highly respected by the Native American Suquamish tribe and Dutch attendees, who visit annually for these celebrations. She is also in charge of raffles on game day to help fund the after-match kai.

Shepherd (Te Aupōuri) was born and raised in Te Kao. She was removed from school when young and put to work on the farm hand-milking cows, smoking fish and harvesting mass vegetable gardens – plus being responsible for caring for her younger siblings. At that time, there were 13 children, and her father would often whāngai more. Shepherd is now the eldest surviving of 14 children.

She is married to Raymond Shepherd, and together they have raised four children, have 10 grandchildren and are great-grandparents of six. They are actively involved in all their lives, and those of their many offspring who she looks after at the Hora Hora Rugby Club during game time.

Shepherd has spent many years caring for the aged and physically challenged people. She recently gifted four korowai she had made to the club.

Beryl Wilkinson's long championing of older people saw her receive a Whangārei District Council civic honour on Thursday

Beryl M Wilkinson – for services to Age Concern and championing older people:

Beryl Wilkinson QSO has been a long-time champion of older people through Age Concern. She has spent years working to address the challenges and complexities many older people face on a daily basis due to declining health.

Wilkinson set up Age Concern Whangārei’s dedicated carer relief service, where fulltime carers who are usually aged themselves and caring for an equally aged person, are given regular time each week to look after their own wellbeing. This addresses the quality of life for the carer and the person being cared for, providing validation, stimulation and social contact.

Wilkinson also set up Age Concern Whangārei’s live-alone senior service for carers who have lost services provided in the home due to a death or long-term admission of a client to care. A staff member is allocated to the now-alone person to encourage them to continue to be a functioning member of the community.

Wilkinson is a strong advocate for work after retirement.

She has been on local and national committees to actively advocate for older people with regard to the challenges and complexities they face on a daily basis due to declining health.

Wilkinson has previously won a Local Hero award, one of 100 recipients nationwide.