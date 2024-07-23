The first few minutes of the third quarter were close as both teams moved the ball with confidence.

Girls’ High levelled the score at 24-all and it went almost goal for goal, exciting the supporters of both sides.

Nearing the end of the quarter, Whāngārā had managed to move ahead by four goals, and they rode that impetus from thereon to chalk up a 13-goal win.

Whāngārā midcourters Ella Hurley and Torepe Taumaunu were tight on defence, consistently pressuring the ball carrier, and getting tips and intercepts.

Jasmine Sparks had a strong game at wing attack for Whāngārā in the third quarter and centre in the last, where she shrugged off her opponent, drove powerfully to collect passes and distributed slickly to her shooters.

Girls’ High’s Nevaeh Smith impressed at goal shoot, moving nicely around the circle and driving strongly along the baseline to collect the ball. She was moved to wing attack where she did well to gather the centre pass and send the ball on.

Goal keep Jazmin Gardner was tireless in the circle for the students, shutting down space and securing rebounds.

Whāngārā's experience proved the difference as momentum swung their way late in the third quarter.

Premier netball continues in the Y tomorrow night.

At 6pm, an in-form Tūranga FM YMP (1) take on the competition’s other high-flyers, Claydens Waikohu Prems.

Their previous meeting was predominantly close before YMP came out on top after leading by two, four and five goals through the breaks.

There were some excellent match-ups in both goal circles that produced great movement and impressive intercepts.

This is a top-of-the-table tussle between two teams who know each other’s play well, so expect a tight clash.

East Coast Roofing OG Whāngārā take on TR Builds Horouta Koura at 7.30pm.

The previous meeting between these two, on June 5, started close, but Horouta steadily pulled away after the first quarter to win by 19 goals.

They have been playing well and deserve to be sitting third on the ladder.

OG Whāngārā have shown steady improvement since being elevated to the premier grade, including last Wednesday against clubmates Whāngārā .

If they can continue that progress and work as a team in defence, tomorrow’s match-up with Horouta could be a closer contest.

Other senior grade scores (bonus point for losing by three goals or less)

Premier Reserve: Steve Craill Builder Ngātapa 32 First Light Electrical Gisborne Girls’ High Senior B 12, Aorangi Contracting HSOG 28 Brendan Fry Builder Sportsfit 27, TR Builds Horouta Taimana 30 Claydens Waikohu P2 22.

A Grade: Claydens Waikohu (2) 31 GGHS Jr A 28, Whalis 29 Gisborne Glass Paikea 22.

1st Grade; Claydens Waikohu Social B 30 OBM Blue 25, Claydens Waikohu Social A won by default over Campion Snr A, Tyre General Ngātapa 26 OBM Blue 22, Whangara Paikea 36 Smash Palace Sportsfit 26.

1st Reserve: TR Builds Horouta Hiriwa 29 Allwood Enterprises HSOG 21, Tūranga Pirates Manawa won by default over Ūawa Ngarangikahiwa.

2nd Grade: Tatapouri Sportsfit Social 38 Newman & Newman Ngātapa 9, OBM OG 25 YMP Manawanui 25.



