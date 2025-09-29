“We shouldn’t have to spend this much to get peace and quiet in our own home,” Vivan Field told the DLC.

The couple said the noise was often loud enough to be clearly heard from inside their home, and the bass vibrations shook the house.

The noise would start on a Thursday night with the DJs and games nights and continued on Friday and Saturday nights, and Sunday, with music including live bands.

The Fields said the noise had contributed to stress, sleep disruption and anxiety about weekends or event nights.

Company director Zenice Ishwarlal Gujarathi said they had sought ways to mitigate the noise complaints.

Curfews for live music were established at 11pm on weekends and 9pm on weekdays, with exceptions for long weekends, public holidays or nationally recognised acts booked in advance, he said.

They had added soundproofing, and invested in technical solutions and implemented a formal Noise Management Plan (NMP), which he claimed was monitored by a sound technician.

Gujarathi said the premises was a valued community hub on the Hibiscus Coast, and hosted cultural and community events, seminars for businesses, school holiday programmes and performances.

He said they consistently sought to engage constructively with the objectors, noting the objectors had grievances dating back several years and, despite ongoing efforts to resolve these, complaints continued to be lodged.

Alcohol inspector Andrew Thomas said the premises was subject to several noise callouts in 2024 and 2025, resulting in excessive noise directions (ENDs) and abatement notices and two environmental infringement notices being issued.

The infringements were recently upheld following a hearing in the Environment Court, he said.

Thomas said the applicant had retained a noise consultant and told him that noise limiters would be installed on the sound equipment, and the premises would be soundproofed.

However, on further inquiry, Thomas learnt that guest performers had control over the noise limiters and, because of costs, only part of the venue had been soundproofed.

During a visit to the premises he used a phone app which showed that noise levels regularly exceeded Unitary Plan limits on noise.

In its decision, the DLC said it was not impressed with the evidence provided by the applicant where Gujarathi gave no commitment to comply with the noise limitations.

“We would have expected at the very least, given the numerous END notices, abatement notice and the Environment Courts findings, that a comprehensive NMP which included external control of the amplification of music would have, or should have, been provided and already have been implemented.

“There was no such assurance before us, indeed the continued breaches of the noise levels even after the Abatement Notice had been served left us with the undeniable conclusion that we could not rely upon the Applicant going forward that there would not be any further breaches of the Unitary Plan and that the objectors would continue to experience disruption to their lives.”

The DLC said the applicant should not be surprised that the committee would find it unsuitable to hold a licence.

Parāoa Brewing Company’s current licences will expire at 1am on December 20.

Gujarathi said they were disappointed with DLC’s decision and would file an appeal with the Alcohol Regulatory Licensing Authority.

“We believe the decision is one-sided, they have taken a very hard stance ... ”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

