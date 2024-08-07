Whanganui Montessori Preschool children (from left) Etta Feary, Oliver Carter and Taylor Crick with centre manager Julie Hobson. Photo / Eva de Jong
A Whanganui priest says it was “a difficult choice” to lease out St Anne’s Catholic Church in Whanganui East to Montessori Preschool.
Fr Craig Butler, who has been at the Whanganui parish for 18 months, said sustaining all of the parish buildings came at a high cost and they wanted to be honest about their current financial situation.
“Our situation has changed financially and we don’t have the resources we once had, and the cost of maintaining property is expensive and we’re doing everything we can to minimise our costs.
“It’s not what we want to do, no one wants to close a church. But we’re in a difficult situation where we can’t keep doing the same thing.