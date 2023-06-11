Out Of Order, (from left) Tarn Hoyle, Ambrose Demchy, Will Barlow and Hunter Anderson, claimed the title on their third attempt.

Out Of Order, (from left) Tarn Hoyle, Ambrose Demchy, Will Barlow and Hunter Anderson, claimed the title on their third attempt.

A Ruapehu band spread across isolated parts of the district has come together to take out the Whanganui Smokefreerockquest and a chance to book a ticket to the national finals.

It’s the first time Ruapehu College has won the annual competition for school bands.

Ruapehu College’s Out Of Order, made up Tarn Hoyle (vocals), Amdrose Demchy (drums), Will Barlow (guitar) and Hunter Anderson (bass) took out the title at the Royal Whanganui Opera House on Saturday night.

The school’s performing arts teacher David Sims said they were from Raurimui (Hoyle), Horopito (Demchy), Waiouru (Anderson) and halfway between Ohakune and Raetihi (Barlow).

“We’ve been coming down to rockquest since 2016 and had a few little nods here and there, and I was so pleased to see them get the win,” he said.

“Obviously, other schools have much larger departments and our kids have limited access to resources.

“I show them a few bits and pieces and they just go from there. It shows that kids can do it, from anywhere.”

Hoyle said the band was in shock after it won and it felt like it had been “coronated as the king of Whanganui”.

“After we had performed we did feel like we had done well but didn’t expect to win.

“We pushed ourselves out of our comfort zone and did things that were unnatural to us and it paid off.”

Reckless, from Rutherford and Whanganui Intermediate, claimed second in the band section and took out the Tangata Beats award.

Reckless also won the Smokefree Tangata Beats Award.

Flugelhorn player Arne Leiva Benegas said they were “buzzing”.

“We feel so good about the win.

“We honestly thought we wouldn’t do as well as we did, especially after listening to all the other bands.”

Third place in the band section went to Wireless, from Whanganui Collegiate.

Out Of Order and Reckless, along with solo/duo winner B (Aviv Cruz, Rangitīkei College) and runner-up Two Times Proud (Ruapehu College), will now submit a video of original material for a chance to be selected as one of the top 10 national finalists.

The final for 2023 is at Auckland’s Q Theatre on September 16.

Rockquest founder Pete Rainey said participating in the arts could have a big positive impact on young people.

”The arts in education play a huge role in helping our young people to face the future with a set of skills that give them flexibility, creativity, ability to cooperate and work in groups. Skills they can apply in life wherever it takes them.”

Out Of Order’s Demchy and Sophie Toyne, from Too Much (Whanganui High School) took home musicianship awards and Too Much won best song.

B (Aviv Cruz), from Rangitikei College, won the solo/duo section.

Sims said it was Out Of Order’s third rockquest.

The band specialised in “anthemic, stadium rock music”.

“They went along in year 10 and some band members have come and gone,” he said.

“As musicians, they’ve really matured over the last three years and their songwriting has matured with it.

“I’m so stoked they’ve had this honour at year 12. They’re not done either, they’ll be back next year.”

It was, and always was, a really cool night for musicians and supporters, Sims said.

“It is such a beautiful venue and it was chocka on Saturday night.

“The Whanganui music community is very supportive, whether it be on the adult side of things or with the students. We’ve always felt extremely welcome.”

Whanganui Smokefreerockquest winners

Band 1: Out of Order, from Ruapehu College

Band 2: Reckless, from Rutherford Junior High School and Whanganui Intermediate

Band 3: Wireless, from Whanganui Collegiate School

Solo/Duo 1: B, from Rangitikei College

Solo/Duo 2: Two Times Proud, from Ruapehu College

Smokefree Tangata Beats Award: Reckless, from Rutherford Junior High School and Whanganui Intermediate.

Rockshop Electronic Performance: Broken Barbed Wire, from Ruapehu College

Best Vocals: B, from Rangitikei College

Musicianship: Androse Demchy (drums), from Out of Order, and Sophie Toyne (lead vocalist), from Too Much

Best Song: Too Much, from Whanganui High School

Lyric Writers’ Award: Alyssa Heartly, from Scratched



































