Trevor Bailey weighs fish at the Wanganui Easter Boat Fishing Contest.

Reeling its way on to the upcoming long weekend calendar is the Wanganui Easter Boat Fishing Contest.

Last year’s Easter competition was disrupted by the Covid-19 Omicron outbreak, and its postponement to Labour weekend ended up also being cancelled due to sickness among the organising team.

Casting their lines to 2023, the event has got the go-ahead and will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 8 - 9, launching at the Castlecliff slipway from 7am to 3pm.

Event organiser Trevor Bailey said “some boaties tend to get on the water before dawn, beating the low tide at 7.30am”.

In 2019, a five-year-old won the contest’s top prize of a $2500 outboard motor. In 2018, there were 90 boats and 300 people entered, and the top prize was taken by a 9.5-kilogram snapper.

“There are lots of rules,” Bailey said.

No long lines, only three hooks per rod and a strict requirement to be in the weigh-in queue by 3pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

“The only dispensation will be if a boat is being towed or if it is being inspected by the Ministry for Primary Industries.”

Gavin Wright (left), who is on the competition committee, and Trevor Bailey get prepared.

The competing boats can be sized from three to nine metres. Kayaks and jetskis are permitted, and one jetski has entered.

Prizes for the competition include first to eighth places for snapper, blue cod, gurnard, tarakihi and kahawai, with first to sixth place prizes for trevally and first to fourth for John Dory.

There will also be special prizes for catching kingfish.

This year’s major spot prize is a DF6hp outboard motor, sponsored by Suzuki Marine and the Whanganui Boating Centre. Rods, reels and tackle bags are also up for grabs.

Entries will be taken at Wilson’s Hunting and Outdoors, 222 Victoria Ave, Whanganui, at $60 per angler. You can also register online or inquire by emailing wanganuieastercomp@gmail.com, or you can call event organiser Trevor Bailey on 027 276 9056.