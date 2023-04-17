Paige Conley's first national competition was a huge success. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui has a new national swimming champion.

Paige Conley cleaned up in the 13 year female age group at the New Zealand Age Group Championships (NAGS), bringing home six medals, including two golds.

She was part of a four-strong Whanganui team that made the trip to the Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre in Napier. The others were Eli Abraham, Georgia Abraham and Blake Candish.

As well as Conley’s six medals, the team racked up 16 personal bests, made nine finals, and broke three Whanganui records.

Conley said she had been training eight times a week leading up to the event, with a lot of early mornings along the way.

It was her first competition at the national level and there were “a few nerves”.

They didn’t stop her though, and she went on to claim gold in the 1500m freestyle and 200m butterfly, silver in the 400m individual medley and 400m freestyle and bronze in the 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly.

There will now be a 10-day stand-down period before Conley is back in the pool, a break that is a bit too long for her liking.

Whanganui Swimming Club spokesman Aaron Bunker said swimmers heading to the nationals were role models to younger team members.

He said the club was fortunate to have the services of head coach Richard Gheel.

“This (NAGS) is probably the pinnacle event for age group swimmers, and to be able to perform on that stage is pretty impressive,” Bunker said.

“It shows the younger kids the results that can be gained through hard work, dedication, commitment and discipline.

Bunker said Whanganui was a small club that was punching above its weight.

“We rely on donations and funding to keep the squad fees and swimming fees down and to pay a professional coach, and without the support of the community we wouldn’t be able to keep operating on the level we currently are.”

Next on the club’s agenda is the New Zealand Division II Age Group champs in Wellington next month, with Whanganui sending a team of nine.