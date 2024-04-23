Paige Conley in action at the Hawke's Bay Aquatic Centre last weekend. Photo / BW Media and Swimming NZ

Whanganui’s Paige Conley has triumphed at this year’s national age group swimming championships, claiming three golds and three silvers.

She is now the New Zealand champion in the 800m freestyle, 400m individual medley and 200m butterfly in the 14-year-old female division.

That was backed up with silvers in the 400m and 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly at the Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre.

Paige, who attends Whanganui High School, said the results “were a bit better” than she expected.

“The 200 ‘fly is probably my best race,” she said.

“I was actually ranked fourth in the individual medley so I guess winning that was the biggest surprise.”

The individual medley includes freestyle, butterfly, breaststroke and backstroke.

Whanganui Swimming Club spokesman Aaron Bunker said it had been at least a decade since a Whanganui swimmer had such a successful national meet.

“That’s Paige for you, she picks the hard stuff to do,” he said.

“This is a really good thing for Whanganui swimming and it demonstrates the development that has occurred since we’ve had Richard [Gheel, head coach] on board.

The Whanganui team Blake Candish (left), Paige Conley, Rachel Pui, Amelia Boden-Cave and coach Richard Gheel.

Paige has now claimed five golds at national age group level, after winning the 1500m freestyle and 200m butterfly in the 13-year-old division at last year’s age group championships.

She has a mandatory break for the rest of the school holidays before training begins again next term.

“I usually do eight two-hour sessions a week - lots of endurance training and stuff. I just really enjoy it and it’s fun to do.

“There are two more national events coming up this year - the secondary school champs and the short course champs.”

The rest of the Whanganui team at this year’s championships was Blake Candish, Rachel Pui and Amelia Boden-Cave.

Candish broke the Whanganui men’s long course 50m butterfly record and Pui and Boden-Cave - both competing in their first national championships - swam personal best times.

Paige coaches younger Whanganui swimmers once a week as a volunteer.

Bunker said it was great for the up-and-comers to be able to spend time with her.

He said there were a lot of strong swimmers coming through in the 10, 11 and 12-year age groups and good numbers in the younger ranks,

“Everyone knows it’s a fairly tough sport and here aren’t too many where you’re training eight times a week like Paige is - week in, week out.

“It takes a lot of dedication to get national titles. They don’t come easy.”

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.