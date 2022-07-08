Whanganui smashes July temperature record

Whanganui was one of the few places in New Zealand that were sunny Friday mid-afternoon. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui was one of the few places in New Zealand that were sunny Friday mid-afternoon. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui has recorded its highest July temperature on record.

The Whanganui Airport temperature gauge recorded 21.1C at 2pm, the highest temperature recorded in July in Whanganui since the records began in 1978, MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said.

The previous record 20.0C, recorded in July 1999.

"Whanganui was one of the few places in New Zealand that were sunny in the mid-afternoon on Friday," Hines said.

Between 2am and 10am on Friday morning Whanganui airport weather station recorded 14mm of rain and an overnight low of 9.1C, but it cleared up quickly mid-morning to clearer skies and record-breaking weather.

Hines said Whanganui residents could expect more rain later on Friday evening, with strengthening winds coming from the northwest.

"Saturday is a mixed bag with sunny conditions, but with a few showers rolling through as well and a high of 17C."

Sunday will have morning rain and cloudy conditions might dry up in the second half of the day with a high of 14C, Hines said.