The Kai Iwi subdivision of the Whanganui Rural Community Board is now one person short.

The Kai Iwi subdivision of the Whanganui Rural Community Board is now one person short.

A byelection could be on the cards for the Whanganui Rural Community Board with the resignation of Sandra Faulkner.

The Kai Iwi subdivision representative has been a board member since 2017.

“She, Michael [Dick], Grant [Skilton] and I all started at the same time, and I’ve really enjoyed working with her,” board chairman David Wells said.

“Every time I go to Blueskin Rd from State Highway 3 I think of Sandra because, for her whole six and a half years, she’s been harassing us about the horrible intersection there.

“We will have to follow it up without her.”

Falkner’s resignation has triggered the byelection process and electoral officer Warwick Lampp said nominations opened on April 13.

“Nominations must be made on the official nomination form, which is available on Whanganui District Council’s website or by request from Whanganui District Council at 101 Guyton St, Whanganui,” he said.

“You may also request a nomination form and a byelection information sheet from Anna Palamountain, our deputy electoral officer.”

The Whanganui Rural Community Board is currently made up of Wells and Jenny Tamakehu (Whanganui subdivision), Dick and Skilton (Kai Iwi subdivision) and Bill Ashworth and Judd Bailey (Kaitoke subdivision).

Completed nomination documents must be received by the deputy electoral officer by midday on Thursday, May 11.

Each nomination must be accompanied by a deposit of $200 including GST, payable by eftpos, cash or online banking.

“If there is only one nomination for the vacancy, the person will be elected unopposed,” Lampp said.

“If there is more than one nomination, a voting process will be required to fill the vacancy.

“In that case, a byelection will be conducted by postal voting using the First Past the Post electoral system and candidate names will be listed in random order on the voting papers.”

Voting papers will be mailed out to electors on Thursday, June 15 and voting will close at midday on Friday, July 7.

Lampp can be contacted via email at iro@electionz.com or by calling 0800 666 048.

Candidate information can be found in the 2022 local government elections candidate handbook which is available at www.votewhanganui.nz