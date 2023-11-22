Sally Gibbs (second from front) broke a world record at Wellington's Newton Park. Photo / Kristian Day

Sally Gibbs (second from front) broke a world record at Wellington's Newton Park. Photo / Kristian Day

Sally Gibbs has broken the World Masters Athletics women’s 10,000 metres record for the 60-64 age group.

Gibbs ran 37m 38.98s, shaving 19 seconds off the previous world record at Newtown Park in Wellington - her time is still subject to ratification.

A 38-minute pace group was running with Gibbs and helped her run even splits for the 25 laps.

“I felt good all the way, and my finish time was a bit quicker than I’d expected,” the Wanganui Harrier Club runner said.

Gibbs’ weekly mileage varies from about 90 to 150km, depending on the training phase and race goals.

Her coach is Barry Magee, who trained under Arthur Lydiard to win the marathon bronze medal in the 1960 Rome Olympics.

Gibbs said Magee described the schedule he gave her as “80 per cent Lydiard, 10 per cent Barry, and 10 per cent God”.

“I love racing and that keeps me motivated to train. Another biggie for me is the support, encouragement and camaraderie of other runners.

“Masters’ records are in five-year age groups, so although I’m slowing with age, I have fresh goals since turning 60 in June.”

Her next is the Boston Marathon in April 2024.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.