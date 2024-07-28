Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby
The Summit Electrical Whanganui Under-20s will have to go the long way around if they want to win the HYC Under-20s crown after a tough 12-10 loss to the Horowhenua-Kāpiti U20s at Spriggens Park on Saturday.
Whanganui struck first from an attacking scrum as No 8 Isaac Jordan went off the back and flicked his offload to halfback Hamu Raukawa, who put winger Saul Abernethy over in the corner.
However, Horowhenua-Kāpiti had a couple of big ball-runners who towered over the home forward pack, and after first five Tainui Winterburn made a good probing run, the forwards recycled at the line and prop Xodus Purewai drove low to score the equaliser.
After Horowhenua-Kāpiti blindside flanker George To went for a dash, Whanganui lost centre Akiwa Koro to the sin bin for a professional foul, and following a quick tap, To linked with Purewai to put No 8 Levi Timms over beside the posts for an easy conversion by Winterburn.