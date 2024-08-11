Whanganui Tāne Māori beat Horowhenua-Kāpiti Māori in Levin on Saturday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Kicking off with only 14 men against a full-strength opposition and with their coaching staff having to pull on the boots to play did not hinder the Whanganui Tāne Māori side, who defeated Horowhenua-Kāpiti Māori 36-31 in Levin on Saturday.

With players required for the McFall Fuel Whanganui Development XV game back at Cooks Gardens and with two forwards pulling out on the morning of the match, the Māori had 16 players confirmed for the game, which included coach Steelie Koro (52 first-class games) and manager Pehira Huwyler (19 games) turning the clock back to take the field.

Due to watching children’s rugby in the morning, two players only arrived right on kickoff and had to get ready, leaving the Māori to start one short against an opposition with the full 22-man squad.

“They had all the gear, but no idea. We grinded it out,” said Koro of the big effort.