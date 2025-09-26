Tina was last seen about 2pm on September 25 in Taumarunui.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Whanganui River rāhui after woman goes missing near Taumarunui

Tina was last seen about 2pm on September 25 in Taumarunui.

A rāhui has been placed on the Whanganui River and a search and recovery operation is under way after a woman went missing in Taumarunui.

Police said a woman named Tina was last seen about 2pm yesterday in the area around Victory Bridge and the BMX track.

“Tina’s family are concerned for her wellbeing and would like to see her return home,” Police said.

“If you see Tina or have information regarding her whereabouts please call 111.”

Police said anyone who has information to share should use the reference number P063926422.