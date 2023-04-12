The Whanganui Regional Museum has a room for kids to play in. Photo / Bevan Conley

One way Whanganui parents can keep children occupied these school holidays is by heading down to Whanganui Regional Museum, where free, family-friendly activities will be on offer.

The programmes organised by the museum’s education team leader Margaret Beautrais, include embroidery workshops, portrait making, and weaving classes, which all link to exhibitions on display starting on Thursday.

Children aged 8-14 will have the opportunity to learn some basic embroidery skills, inspired by garments in the exhibitions Dressed to Thrill. Photo / Te Kakenga Kawiti-Bishara

In the basic embroidery workshops, on Thursday, April 12, and Friday, April 21, children aged 8-14 can learn some basic embroidery skills.

Local embroiderers will be volunteering alongside Margaret Beautrais to guide and assist the young learners.

“In our weaving workshops, children can learn to weave using a simple card loom to make a mini tartan mat,” Beautrais said.

Weaving workshops will take place on Friday, April 14, and Monday, April 17.

Both workshops are inspired by the Whanganui Mūmū – Whanganui By Design exhibition.

Sarjeant Gallery education officer Sietske Jansma will also lead a special portrait-making session on April 20.

“This session links to the Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award exhibition,” Sietske said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how children will respond to the wonderful and varied portraits in this exhibition. There is a fabulous variety of mediums and styles to view, and to inspire them to create their own beautiful work, using charcoal.”

This portrait-making session links to the Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award exhibition. Photo / Te Kakenga Kawiti-Bishara

For most sessions, bookings are essential, but the embroidery workshops allow for walk-ins. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

The full schedule of activities and booking information can be found on the Whanganui Regional Museum website wrm.org.nz and on its Facebook page.

— This report was produced under the Public Interest Journalism initiative, funded by NZ on Air