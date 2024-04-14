Marton (blue) edged past Rātana to start the season. Photo / Jared Smith

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

It was a much-anticipated festive afternoon at Rātana Pā on Saturday, but come fulltime on a rain-swept field, it was Pasifika voices singing the loudest as Marton proved the party-crashers with a grinding 10-7 win.

Marton and Rātana have returned to Tasman Tanning Premier rugby for the first time since 2019 and 2014 respectively, making it the first top-grade Rangitīkei derby in a decade.

Each team came away very aware they had a lot of work to do regarding improving their set pieces before facing up to the big dogs of the competition.

It was four-seasons-in-one-day weather, with the match starting in sunshine and finishing in hard rain, leading to very stop-start play, but Marton struck while fresh in both halves with early tries to lock Kali Rasese and fullback Barba Jr Peika respectively.

Both sides had lineout troubles, Marton’s occurring in the first half to prevent them from extending their 5-0 advantage, and although the visitor’s scrum was buoyed to turn the Rātana pack for a couple of penalties - unheard of in seasons past - injury to a couple of their props reduced the match to golden oldies in the 60th minute.

Getting the wind and “downhill” advantage in the second half, Rātana were finally able to close the gap through a backline with a lot of raw potential - former Steelform Whanganui player Cody Hemi scoring off a burst and offload by centre Lafo Takiari.

They, along with first-five Brooklyn Herewini and Hurricanes Under-20s wider training squad member Mitai Hemi, could do a bit of damage this season, but they need momentum to enable that.

Up front, player-coach Jamie Hughes did his best at flanker with a multitude of tackling, while fellow veteran Marius Joseph, at No. 8, looked to get them on the front foot.

Reserve back Cory Chant claimed what would have been the winning try with a kick-chase into the in-goal with less than three minutes left, but the ball had been ruled lost forward earlier in the movement.

While Marton were likewise still finding their way, the acquisition of Dane Whale is crucial - as the incumbent Steelform Whanganui skipper led them around the field and utilised his kicking game, especially with the first half breeze, while looking for width attack through his familiar Taihape partnership with fellow new arrival at centre, Tim Goodwin.

Marton have some raw potential in their backline as well - wingers Loki Peniasi and Ben Ranitu looked dangerous in broken field play - while halfback Dakuitago Ratu went on lots of probing runs.

The visitors overcame the professional foul sin-binnings of Whale and flanker Mosese Vueti in each half, while defending inside their own 50m for most of latter stages, before working out of harm’s way with a couple of penalties to end the match.

As the season opener, Marton coach Shane Ratima was happy to get out of the pā with a win any way he could.

“I think spending more time together as a team [will help] - we’re facing a few challenges [with] quite a few of my guys on night shifts, so we can only train one night together as a group.

“We training together today, so I think as time progresses, we’ll get a bit more clarity on what we’re doing out there.

“I wanted to keep the message simple today that it was just around effort, and they certainly gave that towards the back end of the game.

“I knew the lineout was going to be a bit of an issue; we’ve only had three unit sessions together, and lineout is one of those key work-ons.

“Once the guys understand each other and get better at our lift-jump throws - I take a bit of passion and pride in that area - so we’ll be working hard on that to make sure we get it better.”

Ratima praised Whale, who will take on so much responsibility for lifting the team up to Premier standard.

“Class is everlasting, and Dane’s certainly an example of that, and to have that leadership and direction around the field - we probably wouldn’t have come out with that result without that.”

For his first game in charge on such a historic afternoon, Hughes had obviously hoped for better, but has his own list of areas to start addressing.

“Probably lineouts, trying to win the set piece.

“I thought we were a bit hard done by when it went to golden oldies, especially in Premier grade.

“It’s good to have three teams playing out at the pā, having the women’s team coming out for the first time, and even the Bs [senior team] fronting.

“I think this is the first time since maybe 2014 that we’ve had [two teams].

“There’s a lot of young fellas here, young talent.

“Once we get front-foot ball in the forwards, the backs will be able to be unleashed.”

Senior Championship, Week 1

Rochfort Park (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu bt Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic 17-5. HT: 5-0 Celtic.

Spriggens Park: Kelso Hunterville bt Black Bull Liquor Pirates 43-7. HT: 26-0.

Country Club: Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau bt Border 11-5. HT: 3-0.

Rātana Pa: JJ Walters Asphalt Marton bt Rātana 12-7. HT: 7-0.

Memorial Park: Forest 360 Marist Knights bt Bennett’s Taihape 45-10. HT: 19-3.

Macnab Domain: Utiku Old Boys bt McCrea Scanning Counties 32-14. HT: 17-7.

Women

Memorial Park: Byfords Construction Taihape bt Speedy Signs Kaierau 15-12.

Rātana Pa: Silks Audit Rātana bt Marton Queenbeez 67-0.