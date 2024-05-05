Strike weapon Alekesio Vakarorogo nabbed yet another try for Border on Saturday. Photo / NZME

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Waverley Harvesting Border kept their shields but a transformative Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist came closer than anyone to making the hosts go out at Dallison Park on Saturday.

In the battle of first versus sixth on the Tasman Tanning Premier points table, Marist turned in a night-and-day different performance compared to the week before against Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau, as it took Border first-five Tyrone Albert slotting his team’s first penalty this season to snatch a 32-29 victory in the shadow of fulltime.

Marist, initially with only two players on the bench while waiting for reinforcements from their Senior teams playing back in Whanganui, while missing talisman veteran Brad Graham (broken hand), scored in the opening five minutes and came back at Border every time they generated momentum to create multiple points-scoring plays.

Led up the middle by veteran prop Kamipeli Latu, well supported by lock Ngapuke Patea and flanker-turned-prop Ranato Tikoisolomone, Border landed three tries in 15 minutes to pull away 29-19 entering the final quarter.

Strike weapons Timoci Seruwalu and Alekesio Vakarorogo in the midfield always threatened, while fullback Nick Harding put himself in the right spots to dash in for a try in each half.

But Marist gamely closed down Border’s game-breakers and forced their way back into contention – it was if playing a great team brought out the best in them as they made less individual errors and put the pressure on to earn a succession of penalties.

Try-scoring centre Josaia Bogileka, in his injury comeback, held strong against his fellow Steelform Whanganui midfielders, but it was the lesser publicised second-five Jamie Robertson who really made an impact - laying on three try assists.

Hooker Alesana Tofa, captain and lock Lake Ah Chong, and the O’Learys’ in the pack - Ben and Connor - toiled hard, with halfback Daniel Kauika slotting some crucial kicks, including a penalty to tie the game 29-29 with seven minutes remaining.

Border, playing without Whanganui centenarian halfback Lindsay Horrocks, as former Under-18s representative Carlos Hill stepped into the hot seat for his second game in less than 24 hours, had to use all their championship guile to edge out the win.

A 44m penalty attempt by the longer-range kicker Harding was away, but after Seruwalu, No 8 Josefa Namosimalua, and Tikoisolomone made strong carries back into Marist’s 22m, a ruck penalty allowed Albert to retake the tee and boot his team to the win with only enough time left for the restart.

Border retained both the Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield and the inter-club Jake Alabaster Memorial Shield, but coach Todd Cowan tipped his hat to their brave opposition.

“We’re just trying to find our feet and get a bit of momentum now.

“Today Marist gave us a really good wake-up call and we needed it.”

While Hill and some of the other young players did well, the steady hands from the likes of Latu and fellow veterans remains crucial.

“We’re lucky we’ve got guys that have been here for 100 years and guys that have been here for five minutes.”

Although only pocketing two bonus points when it could have been two shields, Marist coach Steelie Koro was very proud of the performance.

“Attitude was a lot better today - massive turnaround considering we only had two on the bench at the start.

“We talked about it all week though - turning up for the jersey, turning up for your teammate - and asking yourself why you want to play Prems.

“[Border] started to come out quite good that second half, so we had a quiet word together and reminded each other of the values that we placed - just got to have a little bit of belief.”

Koro acknowledged Robertson’s performance against his high-powered markers.

“Jamie’s in great condition this year, he’s got himself fit, starting to believe in himself more, and now if the boys around him are complementing that, he’s going to do a really good job in that second-five position.”

Border 32 (N. Harding 2, T. Seruwalu, A. Vakarorogo, H. Symes tries; T. Albert pen, 2 con) bt Marist 29 (J. Bogileka 2, I. Hough, J. Garland-Lower tries; D. Kauika pen, 3 con). HT: 19-12 Marist.