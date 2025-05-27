Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Whanganui pool tragedy: Coroner questions how lifeguards failed to notice child was in trouble

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A coroner says a child who drowned while swimming at a public pool in Whanganui was a “stark reminder” of the speed at which tragedies can happen, even in environments that seemed benign. Photo / 123rf

A coroner says a child who drowned while swimming at a public pool in Whanganui was a “stark reminder” of the speed at which tragedies can happen, even in environments that seemed benign. Photo / 123rf

  • 7-year-old Gerrard-Junior Raunga Williams-Bogileka drowned at Whanganui’s Splash Centre in July 2020.
  • Coroner Robin Kay has highlighted the speed at which children can drown, even when trained lifeguards are on site.
  • The pool’s owner and operator, the Whanganui District Council, has increased lifeguards and is considering using AI technology to prevent future incidents.

A family outing to an aquatic centre ended in tragedy in a few moments when no one was looking.

Gerrard-Junior Raunga Williams-Bogileka, 7, drowned in July 2020 while playing in a shallow, uncrowded pool at Whanganui’s Splash Centre.

Coroner Robin Kay said in his findings released today it was a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand