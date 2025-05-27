A coroner says a child who drowned while swimming at a public pool in Whanganui was a “stark reminder” of the speed at which tragedies can happen, even in environments that seemed benign. Photo / 123rf
7-year-old Gerrard-Junior Raunga Williams-Bogileka drowned at Whanganui’s Splash Centre in July 2020.
Coroner Robin Kay has highlighted the speed at which children can drown, even when trained lifeguards are on site.
The pool’s owner and operator, the Whanganui District Council, has increased lifeguards and is considering using AI technology to prevent future incidents.
A family outing to an aquatic centre ended in tragedy in a few moments when no one was looking.
Gerrard-Junior Raunga Williams-Bogileka, 7, drowned in July 2020 while playing in a shallow, uncrowded pool at Whanganui’s Splash Centre.
Coroner Robin Kay said in his findings released today it was a“stark reminder” of the speed at which children can drown unnoticed, even in environments that seemed benign.
She instead sat poolside, watching her whānau and taking photographs on her cellphone.
Several lifeguards were on duty and supervising the various activities under way in the aquatic areas.
He was spinning around and lost his balance
Gerrard, who was described as a strong swimmer, was seen standing in the pool and then spinning around with his arms, head and neck above the water before stopping to pick up a football that was floating nearby.
He resumed spinning but then lost his balance and fell into the water.
CCTV footage captured splashes in the area where Gerrard was last seen above the water.
His mother was concentrating on three other children in the pool and her ability to monitor Gerrard was therefore compromised, Kay said.
His grandmother was momentarily distracted while putting her cellphone away.
Minutes after Gerrard had slipped and was then floating face down, a member of the public alerted a lifeguard, who asked a child in the pool to touch Gerrard’s shoulder.
When he saw Gerrard’s leg move, he thought Gerrard was merely “holding his breath”, the coroner said.
The lifeguard then walked to where Gerrard was floating face down near the pool steps, with his arms and legs dangling down in the water, and asked an adult sitting nearby if Gerrard was all right.
Kay said he wanted to understand why Gerrard was unable to rescue himself when he got into difficulty and why no one recognised that he was in trouble.
The opinion of a paediatric neurologist was that Gerrard became disorientated by his continuous, vigorous rotations, lost his balance and fell into the water.
Unable to regain his footing, he panicked, inhaled water and drowned.
The coroner found this happened in the brief time it took two lifeguards to swap positions poolside, which momentarily obstructed their view.
Kay said there was also “significant glare” from the water at the time but it was not possible to say to what extent that affected people’s ability to see that Gerrard was in trouble.
The aquatic centre was owned and operated by the Whanganui District Council. Chief executive David Langford told NZME it was a tragic event and the council’s deepest sympathies were with Gerrard’s whānau and loved ones.
The council had, in accordance with the coroner’s recommendations, increased the number of lifeguards and was considering adding another during peak periods.
It was also investigating whether to install a “drowning prevention system” similar to those elsewhere that used AI technology to alert lifeguards to potential drowning incidents.
