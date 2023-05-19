The volunteer HB Clean Up Crew was granted $10,000 from the Whanganui fund. Photo / Supplied

19 May, 2023 05:00 AM 2 mins to read

The volunteer HB Clean Up Crew was granted $10,000 from the Whanganui fund. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui Mayoral Relief Fund is getting put to good use in Hastings.

Whanganui paired with the Hawke’s Bay city as part of Local Government New Zealand’s “adopt-a-community” fundraising initiative in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle. As of Tuesday, the fund had reached more than $85,000.

It was “basically mums and dads and businesses” who had contributed to the fund, Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said.

“In these times, where it’s tough for people with the cost of living getting higher, I’m really happy with that [amount].

“I think it shows that we’re an empathetic district and community.”

Rather than sending it off in one lump sum, he wanted to make sure funds were directed into “high-impact areas”, Tripe said.

“I wanted to be able to go back to our community who have given and say, ‘This is what we’ve done with your money.’”

The volunteer HB Clean Up Crew was granted $10,000 from the Whanganui fund.

The crew helps property owners with clean-up efforts, including clearing silt, removing damaged gib and water blasting.

“Volunteers were using their own diesel, they couldn’t do their jobs and they were paying for their own lunches,” Tripe said.

“We’ve been able to absorb that cost.”

He said $50,000 from the fund had been allocated so far.

“People often read the headline, which is ‘Cyclone Gabrielle wreaks havoc across the country’, but that’s just the response phase.

“In this case, the recovery phase will be at least a decade.

“I’ve spoken to [Hastings] Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and she is very grateful for how the Whanganui community has responded, both financially and non-financially.”

Hazlehurst was “really tired”, as were a lot of others in Hawke’s Bay, Tripe said.

People were working long hours in the recovery effort.

“My first question to her was if she was getting enough sleep. She just laughed and said ‘No’.

“There’s emotional and mental pain on the ground there. Until you actually go over, it’s hard to understand and comprehend.

“I’m going to look into starting an ‘adopt-a-family’ kind of thing, where those that have lost their house can come to Whanganui, have a bit of a break, and a family here takes them in and looks after them.”

To donate to the Whanganui Mayoral Relief Fund for Cyclone Gabrielle, go to cg23.whanganui.govt.nz.